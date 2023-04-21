Annie Delores Queen Ann Chatman

GALVESTON, TX — Our beloved and treasured matriarch peacefully transitioned on Easter Sunday morning April 9, 2023. Annie Delores (Brown) Chatman’s journey began on April 6,1927 born to George Alexander Brown Sr and Cleopatra Fatha Brown in Galveston Texas. Annie was the second oldest child of four and the only girl with three brothers, George Jr, Emile (Peter) and Lawrence. Her parents and maternal grandparents Mike Fatha and Annie Williams Fatha were also Galvestonians. Her paternal grandparents were from Leon County Texas. She lived her entire life in Galveston, Texas, she is an original BOI. She was educated in Galveston public schools attended and graduated from the historical Central H.S a proud Central Bearkat in 1945. She married John L. Chatman Sr in 1946 (d. 1987) for over 40 years they raised their 8 children, many of their children’s friend and many others in her neighborhood. Annie lovingly known as ‘Queen Ann’ is our beloved and faithful matriarch with a legacy of nearly 100 living relatives, over 5 generations; her children Rochon, Lula, Pastor Larry, Michael, Cleo, John Jr, Deborah, and Timothy (deceased); grandchildren (17), great grandchildren (35) and great great grandchildren (8) all across Texas, California and Colorado. Bonus sister: Geraldine Raven, bonus daughter(s) Rita Beafneaux and Barbara Fontno. A host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members! She was also considered a ‘mother’ to the 12th and M neighborhood. Annie retired from nursing after serving the Galveston community for more than 60 years in the healthcare industry. She started her nurse’s training at UTMB School of Nursing and completed her licensed vocational nursing studies at Galveston College in the school’s first LVN program. She was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital as a Labor and Delivery nurse, Turner Geriatric its now the Meridian, where she was well known and respected as a private duty nurse and considered family to many of her patients and their families! From nursing to nurturing, not only a lifetime Galvestonian but also a lifelong member of Reedy Chapel AME Church, the Mother Church of Texas. She was a multigenerational Reedy-ite. As one of Reedy’s most senior church mothers she has served in many, many capacities far too many to name; her passion until her health began to fail was serving the youth and the woman’s auxiliaries; several times acknowledged as Reedy Chapel’s Women of the year, as Woman’s Day chairperson, as Life Member in Stephanie Davis Women’s Missionary Society. Her passionate dedication to Reedy Chapel’s Women’s Missionary Society was honored by the renaming of the WMS to the ‘Annie B. Chatman WMS’ on January 18, 2020. On this day the City of Galveston Mayor Craig Brown issued a proclamation for Annie B. Chatman Day to acknowledge her legendary commitment of service to her church and her community. Special thanks to all who helped care for Queen Ann! Especially to Cleo Douglas, RN extraordinaire (our sister). Thank you for the excellent nursing care provided to Mother! The family is forever grateful for your personal sacrifice to care for mother at home and we love you very much. To Barbara Fontno her bonus daughter, thank you for loving and compassionate care for over ten years, we could never have done it without you. In lieu of flowers donations maybe sent to The Annie B. Chatman Women’s Missionary Society of Reedy Chapel AME Church. A Wake will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 7-8 p.m. at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550. Celebration of life: Monday, April 24, 2023, Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX 77551. Presiding Elder Brenda B. Payne, Eulogy; and Pastor Lernette Patterson, Officiating.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds gather on Galveston's seawall to view tall ships parade by
- Ashita acquires I-45 property in $40M cash deal; Sonny's Place sets death rumors straight
- New front opens in war over tourist dollars in Galveston
- Galveston council calls for vote to demolish Stewart Beach Pavilion
- Galveston hopes to entice commercial airlines with $7M in airport upgrades
- Hitchcock mother held on $100,000 bond after abuse report
- Cruise Terminal 25 in a $53 million renovation, officials say
- City, park board man battle stations in Seawolf Park dispute
- Dickinson politics mirrors national trend toward 'ugly'
- Galveston man sentenced to 35 years for robbery
Collections
- Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continues
- Galveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auction
- Texas City Disaster remembered
- Grand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contest
- Winners chosen for fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest
- Steampunks gleam in Galveston
- Parade kicks off 85th Galveston County Fair & Rodeo
- Triathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 Texas
- Sea turtles released in Galveston
- Winners chosen for third week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest
Commented
- Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62)
- Columnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62)
- Columnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (57)
- The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (54)
- Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44)
- Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44)
- School choice will win because it delivers quality (43)
- Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (41)
- Guest commentary: Gender science being tainted by political activism (36)
- We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (33)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.