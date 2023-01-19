Anna Salas Brown

ALVIN — Mrs. Anna Salas Brown passed from this life Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023, in Houston.

Born December 7, 1975 in Webster, Mrs. Brown had been a resident of the area for most of her life. She was in I. T. with Galveston County for 15 years and Brazoria County for 6 years. Anna enjoyed having fun with family and friends and going for walks. She always had a smile on her face, that will be missed by all.

