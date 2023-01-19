ALVIN — Mrs. Anna Salas Brown passed from this life Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023, in Houston.
Born December 7, 1975 in Webster, Mrs. Brown had been a resident of the area for most of her life. She was in I. T. with Galveston County for 15 years and Brazoria County for 6 years. Anna enjoyed having fun with family and friends and going for walks. She always had a smile on her face, that will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mariano Rodriguez, Maria G. Rodriquez, Federico and Maria Salas; uncles, Raymond Salas, Rudy Salas, Robert “Bobby” Salas, Nick Rodriguez, Johnny Rodriguez.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 17 years, Robert Brown; parents, Jose and Maria Salas of Santa Fe; daughter, Sierra Brown of Santa Fe; brother, Jose Salas II and wife, Meghan of College Station; best friend, Angela Wilks; numerous aunts, uncles and other family and friends.
A visitation will be from 2:00 — 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Del Toler officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Armando Salas, Carlos Salas, Cody Salas, Johnny Salas, Raul Salas and Ruben Salas.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Anna’s name to Calvary Crossroads Church, 3810 FM 646 North, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
