GALVESTON, TX — Andrew Wesley Jefferies of Galveston, Texas left this mortal plane on Tuesday the seventh day of February in the year of our lord two thousand twenty-three. Andy lived his life big and impactfully- in the end, the stroke was no different. Big and impactful. He did not suffer.
Andy was born on October 25, 1982, in Houston Texas, the first son of Tina and "Mr. Jefferies". Andy spent his childhood taking things apart to see how they worked, listening to music, sharpening his quick wit, setting small fires, rescuing animals, and studying the Anarchist Cookbook. Miraculously, his brothers Bobby and Ian, survived Andy's adolescence.
Andy fell in love in high school and shortly after began expanding his family with Katie. Always a child at heart, Andy enjoyed all the wonders of parenthood with his children, Dade, Aidan, Carter and Mackenzie. As a dad, Andy enjoyed taking things apart to see how they worked, sharing music he loved, setting small fires, rescuing animals, and watching historical documentaries. All the things kids love.
As an "adult", Andy expanded his family even further by becoming a firefighter. Andy served the Galveston community for 16 years. The men and women he worked with became his second family, as well as his best friends. As Andy matured into "adulthood", so did his interests. Andy spent his time taking things apart to see how they worked and *sometimes* putting them back together, sharing the music he loved, setting small fires, extinguishing larger fires, and keeping everyone who crossed his path entertained with his sharp wit and humor.
Andy's last week in the physical world was spent in the hospital with his partner Dahnia, his parents, his brothers, his family, and his friends toasting him, roasting him, and honoring him.
Sunday, February 26, 2023, a fire truck procession beginning at Hayes Funeral Home will bring Andy home to Galveston. Please visit www.hayesfuneralhome.com for an update on the procession start time.
Stay tuned for details of an upcoming celebration of life event, a foundation in Andy's name, and a place to share all of your stories, songs and photos to commemorate The man. The myth. The legend - Andy Jefferies.
In lieu of flowers, take something apart to see how it works and put it back together again, listen to music, laugh, share memories, rescue an animal.... probably should skip setting small fires though.www.HayesFuneralHome.com
