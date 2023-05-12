GALVESTON, TX — Ana "Sol" Mondragon passed on April 14, 2023. A memorial service will be held at the Lasker Inn, in Galveston, TX on Wednesday, May 17th from 6:00-8:00pm.
Being 46, Sol was one of the most accomplished and decorated persons I have known.
Coming from humble beginnings, Sol escalated to become a boxer and a person who served a police badge, a marshal, council woman, city administrator, proud-volunteer.
Sol also celebrated life and enjoyed holidays with a big smile and laughter.
She would always speak about her children: the "twins" with their softball and science fair achievements; Faith, who graduated in engineering from A&M; and her precious first daughter, Xiomara, the heart and soul of her life. She was proud of all of them. Her four girls are the greatest gift in her life and the greatest legacy she leaves on this earth.
Sol is survived by: daughters Kathleen A., Ana Grace Tims; Xiomara Tajchman; Faith Tonatiuh Dominguez; Nephews and nieces: Vittoryana, Charles Jerome, D'Angelo & Draeden Corpening; Lionel Mondragón. Siblings: Victoria Corpening & Ricardo Mondragón. In-law's: Jessica Mondragón; Logan Tajchman. Her mom Ana and step-dad Ignacio Sandoval.
Her associations and passions were: U.S.A Boxing Association Member, Kemah Police Officers Association, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas; Bay Area Municipal Inspectors, La Marque Lions Club, International Association of Firefighters, the Phi Theta Kappa, among others.
Thank you "Sol" for showing us all that we can truly achieve great things with determination, faith, courage and purpose.
