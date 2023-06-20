Amalia Ramirez Molly Kozak

GALVESTON, TX — Amalia “Molly” Ramirez Kozak, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023, in Galveston, Texas, at the age of 88. Born on November 13, 1934, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Estefana Cortez and Marcus Ramirez.
Amalia is preceded in death by her mother, Estefana; father, Marcus; son, Julio Anthony Molis; granddaughter, Veronica Salinas; grandsons, Phillip “Brother” Molis and Val Anthony Molis; husband, Raymond Kozak; sister, Mary Chaney; brothers, Joe and Robert Ramirez; and beloved dog, Gus. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Street (David); Anna Stroud (Archie); Cindy Reedy (Rick); Julie Molis (Manuel Kastis); Elena Molis (Julio Robles); and Stephanie Gutierrez (Pedro); and sons, Augie Molis (Cynthia); Joseph Molis (Amy Owen); Felipe de Jesus Molis;); and Val Molis (Dana Leach); brother, Val Ramirez (Carol); 48 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; beloved nephew; and two beloved great-nieces; Godson, David de Leon; as well as her two feline babies, Freida and Spooky Kozak.
Amalia dedicated 28 years of her life as a manager at K-Mart Corporation, where she was known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, and love for her employees and customers alike. She was an active member of her community, volunteering at the Women’s Crisis Center, Ronald McDonald House, Meals on Wheels, St. Luke’s Brazosport Hospital, and Helping Hands and Hearts. Amalia was also a proud member of Galveston Elks Lodge #126, Elks Lodge #2200 in Clute, where she served as Elks Sweetheart, member and chaplain of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clute, member of Clute VFW, and member of SBJ Women of the World.
In her free time, Amalia enjoyed traveling and cruising, cooking, sewing, making quilts, scrapbooking, taking photos, and dancing. She especially cherished the moments spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she lovingly referred to as her “babies.” As the famous quote by Maya Angelou goes, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Amalia leaves behind a legacy of warmth, love, and kindness that will be remembered by all who knew her.
Amalia’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 21, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. An Elks Memorial Service will begin at 6:00 pm and a rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Thursday, June 22, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers for Amalia’s service will be Augustino Molis, Joseph Molis, Felipe de Jesus Molis, Val Molis, Emmanuel Kastis, Pedro Gutierrez, David Street, and Darden Stroud. Honorary pallbearers are all of her grandsons and great grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Women’s Crisis Center of Galveston County.
Amalia Ramirez Kozak’s life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and dedication to family and community. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind, as they continue to honor her legacy through acts of kindness and love.
