Amalia Ramirez Molly Kozak

GALVESTON, TX — Amalia “Molly” Ramirez Kozak, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023, in Galveston, Texas, at the age of 88. Born on November 13, 1934, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Estefana Cortez and Marcus Ramirez.

Amalia is preceded in death by her mother, Estefana; father, Marcus; son, Julio Anthony Molis; granddaughter, Veronica Salinas; grandsons, Phillip “Brother” Molis and Val Anthony Molis; husband, Raymond Kozak; sister, Mary Chaney; brothers, Joe and Robert Ramirez; and beloved dog, Gus. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Street (David); Anna Stroud (Archie); Cindy Reedy (Rick); Julie Molis (Manuel Kastis); Elena Molis (Julio Robles); and Stephanie Gutierrez (Pedro); and sons, Augie Molis (Cynthia); Joseph Molis (Amy Owen); Felipe de Jesus Molis;); and Val Molis (Dana Leach); brother, Val Ramirez (Carol); 48 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; beloved nephew; and two beloved great-nieces; Godson, David de Leon; as well as her two feline babies, Freida and Spooky Kozak.

