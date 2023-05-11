Alva Jo Jo Miller

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Alva Jo Miller of League City TX passed away peacefully on April 26, 2023 at the age of 92. Her younger years were spent in Gattman MS before graduating from Ole Miss in 1953 and receiving her doctorate from Mississippi State University.
Jo led a remarkable life moving from MS to Providence RI to San Diego CA as the Navy wife of John W Curran and starting their family in Jackson MS. She moved to Texas City TX in the mid 60's as a single parent with four children, setting an example of perseverance and drive uncommon for women of that era. She returned to MS in the mid 70's continuing her education and serving as an educator, guidance counselor and mentor to her peers. She had a long and rewarding career in education and changed many lives along the way. Her constant desire for knowledge inspired and benefited those she encountered.
Upon retirement, she moved to Clear Lake TX to be closer to family. Jo thoroughly enjoyed her later years, learning to ballroom dance, meeting new friends, attending theater productions and publishing a short novel at the age of 86. Her spirit and beauty serve as an inspiration to live life to its fullest and enjoy the small moments. Jo will be immensely missed by her family and many loved ones.
She is survived by three children, son John J Curran of Council Grove KS, daughter Retta Curran Donoho (Kevin) of League City TX and son Kevin Curran of Dallas TX along with grandchildren Lesley Suttle (Chuck) of League City TX, Brittany Donoho Pinkston (John) of Madison WI, Lacy Donoho Nash (Clint) of League City TX, and two great granddaughters Abigail and Teagan Nash. She is predeceased by her parents Woody Hollis and Lauretta Patterson Hollis of Gattman MS, her eldest daughter Lisa Curran Martinez (Arnold) of Mobile, AL and husband Frank Miller of Starkville, MS.
A celebration of life will be held at Clear Lake Methodist Church in Clear Lake City TX on Saturday, May 13th at 11:00 am.
