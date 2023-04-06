Alice Elaine Coleman

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Alice Elaine Coleman went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday morning, April 3, 2023.

Born August 17, 1939, in Galveston, Texas, Mrs. Coleman lived most of her life in Galveston County. She was the second oldest of six children and never shied away from hard work. She earned good grades in school, worked part-time jobs after school and weekends and helped around the house. After graduating from Ball High School, she married, moved to Irving, Texas and worked as an LVN while raising her two oldest children, Billy and Janet. She vividly remembered the day John F. Kennedy was shot, because she was working as a nurse at Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was taken that day.

