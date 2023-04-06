SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Alice Elaine Coleman went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday morning, April 3, 2023.
Born August 17, 1939, in Galveston, Texas, Mrs. Coleman lived most of her life in Galveston County. She was the second oldest of six children and never shied away from hard work. She earned good grades in school, worked part-time jobs after school and weekends and helped around the house. After graduating from Ball High School, she married, moved to Irving, Texas and worked as an LVN while raising her two oldest children, Billy and Janet. She vividly remembered the day John F. Kennedy was shot, because she was working as a nurse at Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was taken that day.
She moved back to Galveston County soon after that and got a job as a programmer trainee at American National Insurance Company. With her natural intelligence and strong work ethic, she learned quickly and advanced in her new career as a computer programmer. Throughout her career, she also worked at Schlumberger, Ford Aerospace, and UTMB Galveston, not only as a programmer, but also as a manager of other programmers. She loved being a manager and wanted to help others grow personally and professionally.
In 1970, Elaine married Charlie Coleman and their blended family now included 3 more children: Greg, Bev and Brad, which she loved as her own. They joined Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where Elaine served in many lay-leadership roles. Over the next 50+ years, she led several committees, taught Bible classes, led many Discipleship Bible studies, served as the director of children's and youth ministries, often gave children's sermons, and cooked countless meals for others. Recently, Charlie and Elaine helped to start a new church, True Faith Community Church, even hosting the Sunday services in their home for the first few months.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred John and Alice Marie (Anderson) Harryman; brother, Jerry Harryman; son, Billy Bruce Oldham; grandson, Garrett Hazlett.
Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Charlie Coleman; sons, Greg Coleman and wife, Donna, Brad Coleman and wife, Kendra; daughters, Janet Hazlett and husband, Gary, Bev Phillips and husband, Hayden; brothers, James Earnest Buckner, Tommy Harryman and wife, Susan, Wayne Harryman and wife, Debbie; sister, Lenora Bruns; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, with Pastor T.C. Judd officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Elaine's name to True Faith Community Church or a charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
