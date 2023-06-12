LEAGUE CITY, TX — Dr. Alan Nash Griffin passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Cottages in League City. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched.
Alan was born in Dallas, Texas on October 23, 1943, to Jack and Helen Nash Griffin, moving to San Diego, California with his mother in 1958. After her unexpected death, he returned to Dallas where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. At Woodrow Wilson, Alan was active in the Order of DeMolay..
After high school, Alan attended SMU for a couple of years and pledged with the Delta Chi Fraternity.
Alan transferred to North Texas State for his junior year due to a growing interest in studying psychology and a desire to study under the nationally known professor Merl E. Bonney, who quickly became a mentor to the aspiring student.
After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology in 1965-66, he worked briefly at Rusk State Hospital before enrolling at the University of Florida where he received his P.H.D. in clinical psychology.
Alan then moved back to Dallas where he briefly joined the faculty at North Texas State University before opening a successful private practice in Dallas.
Dr. Griffin closed his practice in Dallas in 1988, moving to Austin and opening another successful practice there, which he maintained until his retirement in 2006.
During his career, Dr. Griffin was well known in the field of clinical psychology, serving as president of the Southwestern Psychological Association for several year, appearing on radio and television and receiving recognition in the 55th edition of the Marquis Who’s Who in America
Following retirement, Alan moved to Galveston in 2007, hanging out with his friends and enjoying the arts and various festivities along with indulging in his love of travel, writing, playing poker and sharing his wry sense of humor. Every year he also looked forward to taking various road trips to watch North Texas compete in basketball and football.
In July 2018, Alan relocated to the Cottages in League City where he resided until his recent death. We will always be grateful for the thoughtful and loving care provided by the staff at the Cottages as well as by the staff of the Faith Community Hospice in Baytown.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 17 at 11 am at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 502 Church Street, Galveston with a reception to follow.
