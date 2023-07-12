Alan Callender

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Alan Wayne Callender (Wayne) was born in Houston, Texas on February 6, 1939, to Harry Walter Callender and Marguerite (Greta) Callender, and passed away on July 10, 2023 at 84 years of age. He was a 1957 graduate of Steven F. Austin High School in Houston, Texas. Wayne proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1958 until he was honorably discharged in 1964. In 1968, he joined the Texas Department of Public Safety as a Patrolman in the Houston area and, after his promotion to Sargent, served for a total of 30 years before retiring in 1998 while working in Galveston County. After retirement, he was awarded a Special Texas Ranger Commission and held this Commission until his death.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Greta Callender and sister, Helen Brantner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Katherine Callender; children Karen Murray and husband Tom, Blanton Smith and wife Ronda, Bruce Smith and wife Tracy, Bob Pike, Martin Pike, Deena Callender, and
Crystal Chambers. He was blessed with grandchildren, one great-grandson, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends and acquaintances.
Wayne was well-respected by the DPS troopers who served beside him as patrol officer and under his leadership during his tenure as Sargent.
The family would like to express deep appreciation to the staff and caregivers from Anchor Hospice for their help in caring for Wayne in his final days.
He was loved, appreciated and cherished by his family and will be greatly missed.
A visitation service will be held on Wednesday, July 19 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster TX 77598.
