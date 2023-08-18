Adele Gonzales Garcia

GALVESTON, TX — Adele Gonzales Garcia, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a supporter of the Galveston community, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023. Born on October 12, 1927, in Gonzales, Texas, to Refugia and Thomas Gonzales. Adele’s life was one marked by dedication, compassion, and a love for nurturing others.

Adele moved to Galveston after completing her high school education, where she pursued her passion for caring for others by attending nursing school at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). She dedicated 45 years of her life to UTMB Galveston, earning numerous accolades for her exceptional service. Adele’s commitment to her work did not end with her retirement, as she continued to contribute to the community by providing a yearly nursing school scholarship at UTMB and serving as a volunteer and board member at the Sunshine Center for many years.

