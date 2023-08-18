GALVESTON, TX — Adele Gonzales Garcia, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a supporter of the Galveston community, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023. Born on October 12, 1927, in Gonzales, Texas, to Refugia and Thomas Gonzales. Adele’s life was one marked by dedication, compassion, and a love for nurturing others.
Adele moved to Galveston after completing her high school education, where she pursued her passion for caring for others by attending nursing school at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). She dedicated 45 years of her life to UTMB Galveston, earning numerous accolades for her exceptional service. Adele’s commitment to her work did not end with her retirement, as she continued to contribute to the community by providing a yearly nursing school scholarship at UTMB and serving as a volunteer and board member at the Sunshine Center for many years.
Adele was a woman of many talents, and her creativity knew no bounds. Known for her exceptional skills in quilting, sewing, and ceramics. Adele crafted countless cherished keepsakes for her family and friends. Her artistic talents were equally matched by her culinary skills. She was a fantastic baker, known for creating and decorating everyone’s birthday cakes. Her stain glass work was admired by many, reflecting her attention to detail and love for beauty.
Adele was the beloved wife of the late husband, Mario Joseph Garcia Sr., and a dedicated mother to her children. She was preceded in death by her son, Mario Joseph Garcia Jr., and her siblings, Florencio Rodriguez, Herminia Salinas, Crestenia R. Cantu, Joe G. Rodriguez, and Andrew Gonzales. She is survived by her son, Michael Garcia and his wife, Claudia Leal; her daughter, Ruth Ann Garcia Wilson; 6 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. Her love and care for her large family were evident in her daily life and actions.
Despite the loss of her husband and eldest son, Adele remained a beacon of strength for her family. Her resilience and unwavering spirit were a source of inspiration for all who knew her. She had a unique ability to touch lives, and her memory will forever be cherished by her loved ones and the community she served so faithfully. Last but not least, she was a loyal Dallas Cowboy fan.
The family would like extend special thanks to all the families, friends and caregivers for their love and support for Adele, especially Doris Anderson, a friend for 70 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sunshine Center.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Tuesday, August 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. A rosary will begin at 9:45 am, with funeral services at 10:00 am and burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
