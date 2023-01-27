Acele Lee Earls Garner

TEXAS CITY, TX — Acele Lee Earls Garner, 90, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the funeral home. Acele was born October 12, 1932, in Rayville, Louisiana. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending her time quilting, baking, and gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy Garner; her five sons, Jimmy, Paul, Gerald, Terry, and Tommy Dale Garner; grandsons, Jimmy Jr. and Gerald Levi Garner; siblings, Hazel, Ernestine, Jack, and George Earls. Survivors include her daughter Shelley Cox and husband Ben, sister, Sybil Mensch, 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. Pallbearers are Erik Earls, Stephen Mac Clelland, Tim Garner, Jacob Garner, Clifton Garner, and TJ Garner. Memories of Acele will be forever carried in the hearts of many.

