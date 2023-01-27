TEXAS CITY, TX — Acele Lee Earls Garner, 90, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the funeral home. Acele was born October 12, 1932, in Rayville, Louisiana. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending her time quilting, baking, and gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy Garner; her five sons, Jimmy, Paul, Gerald, Terry, and Tommy Dale Garner; grandsons, Jimmy Jr. and Gerald Levi Garner; siblings, Hazel, Ernestine, Jack, and George Earls. Survivors include her daughter Shelley Cox and husband Ben, sister, Sybil Mensch, 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. Pallbearers are Erik Earls, Stephen Mac Clelland, Tim Garner, Jacob Garner, Clifton Garner, and TJ Garner. Memories of Acele will be forever carried in the hearts of many.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dollar General debuts grocery concept in La Marque; Cadillac Bar rumors rev in Galveston
- Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect
- $8.3 million Galveston beach project aims to be completed by February
- Police disclosing few details of Galveston shooting death
- Galveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenience
- Two infamous Galveston County murders highlighted in '48 Hours' special
- Galveston police disclose little about 'evil' 'predator' in Boddeker Road killing
- Charges dropped against teen accused in deadly Galveston shooting
- Fast-moving storm knocks out power for thousands
- Two sought in killing on Galveston's far East End
Collections
- Cook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer Fest
- Checks in the Mail
- Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine Center
- County events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
- County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades
- Nia Cultural Center celebrates Kwanzaa
- Plungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics program
Commented
- How about covering the corruption many worry about (97)
- Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82)
- Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80)
- An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79)
- This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74)
- Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68)
- We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42)
- Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42)
- Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (39)
- We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.