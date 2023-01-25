Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime.
Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have a 10-2-3 record in one-goal games.
Detroit has a 20-18-8 record overall and a 5-8-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have a 4-8-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.
The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 3-0 in the previous matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.
Filip Hronek has seven goals and 26 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).
Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.