Dallas Mavericks (36-38, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (24-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing three straight games.
The Hornets have gone 12-24 in home games. Charlotte is eighth in the NBA with 44.5 rebounds led by Nick Richards averaging 6.3.
The Mavericks are 14-22 in road games. Dallas is 19-14 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 25 the Hornets won 117-109 led by 28 points from P.J. Washington, while Luka Doncic scored 34 points for the Mavericks.
TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hornets. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Kyrie Irving is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.
Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.
INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (shoulder), Terry Rozier: out (foot), Cody Martin: out (knee).
Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (illness).
