Indiana Pacers (32-39, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (22-50, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup with Indiana as losers of four straight games.
The Hornets are 13-34 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is ninth in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Richards averaging 2.3 offensive boards.
The Pacers have gone 22-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 15-25 against opponents with a winning record.
The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 8 the Pacers won 116-111 led by 29 points from Myles Turner, while P.J. Washington scored 22 points for the Hornets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is scoring 21.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 20.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.
Buddy Hield is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Jordan Nwora is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 103.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.
Pacers: 6-4, averaging 122.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.
INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Mark Williams: day to day (thumb), Cody Martin: out (knee), James Bouknight: day to day (ankle).
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: out (knee), Bennedict Mathurin: out (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).
