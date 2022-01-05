AP Blackhawks take on the Coyotes on 5-game skid By The Associated Press Jan 5, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-5, seventh in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-22-3, eighth in the Central)Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup against Arizona after losing five straight games.The Coyotes are 5-12-1 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per game, the most in the league. Liam O'Brien leads the team with 14 total penalties.The Blackhawks are 5-9-3 in conference matchups. Chicago scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 20 total goals.In their last meeting on Nov. 12, Chicago won 2-1. Patrick Kane recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blackhawks.TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 10 goals and has 23 points. Phil Kessel has eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 20 goals and has 26 points. Jonathan Toews has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Chicago.LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.INJURIES: Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (covid-19).Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).———The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Tags Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Sports Hockey Professional Hockey Locations Illinois Chicago North America United States Arizona No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 