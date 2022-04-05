BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its six-game skid when the Red Wings play Boston.
The Red Wings have gone 6-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.
The Bruins are 25-12-2 against conference opponents. Boston has scored 218 goals and is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 38.
In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Boston won 5-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 39 assists and has 44 points this season. Lucas Raymond has 7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Matt Grzelcyk leads the Bruins with a plus-21 in 62 games this season. Brad Marchand has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.
Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, five penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
INJURIES: Red Wings: Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).
Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), Craig Smith: day to day (undisclosed).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
