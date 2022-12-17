Green Bay Phoenix (2-10, 1-1 Horizon) at Oregon State Beavers (5-6, 1-1 Pac-12)
Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will attempt to stop its seven-game road slide when the Phoenix visit Oregon State.
The Beavers have gone 5-1 at home. Oregon State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Phoenix are 0-6 on the road. Green Bay allows 75.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
Zae Blake is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 12.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games for Green Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
