AP Detroit hosts Ottawa after Vrana's 2-goal game Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets By The Associated Press Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ottawa Senators (26-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-10, fifth in the Atlantic)Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.The Red Wings are 7-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.The Senators are 16-21-5 in conference games. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.In their last matchup on April 3, Ottawa won 5-2. Josh Norris recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 68 total points for the Red Wings, 31 goals and 37 assists. Vrana has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.Norris leads the Senators with 32 goals and has 48 points. Mathieu Joseph has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (upper body), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).Senators: Drake Batherson: day to day (illness), Matt Murray: out (neck), Tim Stutzle: day to day (knee).———The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBody recovered on Galveston's West End beachLa Marque gunfight echoes back to 2021 killing, police sayMassachusetts man dies during Galveston Ironman triathlonMan found shot in car on state Highway 3 in Texas CityMan pleads guilty to negligent homicide over 2020 Galveston crashChild badly wounded, mother hit, during early morning shooting in Texas CityPopular Kitchen Chick to fly the coop; more buildings bite dust in I-45 expansionFormer La Marque city manager on leave during ethics probePolice say woman 'intentionally failed' to report Galveston hit-and-runFederal judge rejects Dickinson dancers' demand for overtime pay CollectionsThe Daily News 180Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3In Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1 CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (71) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) US must prepare for the worst with Biden at helm (36) Biden is to blame for high gas prices, inflation (34) Federal government sues Galveston County over redistricting (27)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.