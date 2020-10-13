Silver Airways to Launch Service From Charleston International

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2020--
Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, today announced plans to resume expansion of safe, reliable and customer-focused service with new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina and three Florida gateway cities.
- Orlando – Charleston:
- Nonstop service three times weekly to Orlando International Airport
- The only nonstop travel option between Charleston and Orlando area with destinations including Orlando’s main attractions, NASA and the Space Coast, and beachside communities on the Atlantic coast
- Fort Lauderdale – Charleston:
- Nonstop service twice weekly
- Enhanced flight options to/from Fort Lauderdale and South Florida area including Miami and West Palm Beach. Visit local attractions like the Florida Everglades, Las Olas Boulevard, South Beach, and the iconic beaches of South Florida
- Tampa – Charleston:
- Exclusive nonstop service between the Tampa Bay area and Charleston three times weekly
- Visit the Florida “Suncoast” and explore local museums, theme-parks, historic Ybor City or soak up the sun on the beautiful white sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico
- Continuing same-plane service to Key West
In addition to nonstop service between Charleston and Florida, these new routes will also provide convenient and seamless connections to Silver’s extensive network throughout the Sunshine State, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and destinations domestically and worldwide through Silver’s codeshare and interline ticketing partners.
“As the Southeastern United States safely re-opens, Silver welcomes back military, leisure, and business travelers with Silver’s low fares and reliable service between Charleston- an iconic American coastal city steeped in beauty, culture, military tradition and rich history- and Florida’s three most important travel markets,” said Steve Rossum, Silver’s Chief Executive Officer. “Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry communities are leaders in business development, serve as the home to vital military bases, and provide countless vacation opportunities. We are very excited,” added Rossum.
“Establishing these new and expanded routes is a win-win for Floridians and Charleston area residents alike,” said Elliott Summey, Chief Executive Officer of Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Silver is a strong regional airline with an extensive network. Their new service will not only expand our options to Ft. Lauderdale, they are opening the door to new markets in Tampa, Orlando and beyond."
“The Silver Airways announcement to link the Charleston area to three distinct regions in Florida is great news for our area’s steady progress toward recovery,” said Helen Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Explore Charleston and Chairman of the Aviation Authority Board. "Florida has long been an important market for our hospitality industry, and we know it’s favorite among locals for a quick escape as the seasons change.”
"We are excited to welcome Silver Airways and its Tampa, Orlando, and Ft. Lauderdale passengers to the Lowcountry. This outstanding news for our industry and community continues an impressive run of significant air service announcements in recent weeks. As we navigate our pandemic recovery, we are encouraged by these votes of confidence in the strength, potential, and desirability of the Charleston market," said Michael Tall, Chairman of Explore Charleston's Board of Governors.
To celebrate the new nonstop service, Silver is offering fares from $49* available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel through December 16, 2020, for ticketing issued on/before October 21, 2020.
For complete details, reservations and to receive email updates on Silver’s special offers, visit silverairways.com.
About Silver Airways
Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its gateways in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa. Silver’s Caribbean network connects Puerto Rico with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Dominica and Santiago, Dominican Republic. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca and Copa Airlines, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul, Bahamasair, Emirates and Hahn Air. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 series aircraft offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. To learn more about Silver’s refined passenger experience, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.
*About Fare
New Charleston, SC routes subject to government approval • All fares are available on SilverAirways.com for one-way, non-stop travel. Tickets must be issued on/before October 21st, 2020 at 11:59pm EST. Travel November 23rd must be completed on/before December 16th, 2020 with a minimum 7-day advance purchase. Black-out date: November 25th, 2020. Seats are limited, subject to availability, and the non-stop route may not operate all days of the week. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Sale fares are only valid at SilverAirways.com and only for new ticket purchase. Changes or cancellations for domestic markets are waived for travel through December 31st, 2020. Changes or cancellations for domestic markets effective January 1, 2021 can be made for a $50 charge plus any difference in fare, if applicable. Changes or cancellations for international markets are waived for travel through December 31st, 2020. Changes or cancellations for international markets effective January 1, 2021 be made for a $100 charge plus any difference in fare, if applicable tickets purchased from Silver Airways reservation call center will cost an additional non-refundable $25 per passenger, per itinerary. To avoid this additional expense, please make your reservation at SilverAirways.com. Fares, routes, charges, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Silver Airways will accept checked baggage up to 50 pounds and 62 linear inches for a non-refundable charge, per passenger, per bag. When purchased at the time of booking on silverairways.com, bag charges are: flights within the United States, $30 for first and $40 for second; internationally, $39 for first and $49 for second. Additional charges apply to purchases after booking, additional pieces, or baggage exceeding size or weight limitations, and other baggage restrictions may apply. For further service charges details, please visit SilverAirways.com.
20201008-CHS
**Routes subject to government approval.
