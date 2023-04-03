GALVESTON
Students from two island schools sold $400 worth of vegetables, including carrots and greens like dinosaur kale, grown in their own gardens, a success for an island-based program aimed at bringing fresh produce and gardening skills to students, officials said.
The Veggie Patch was a stand at Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, featuring vegetables grown by students in Galveston public schools that participate in the Young Gardeners Program.
The sale Sunday featured produce grown by students from Weis Middle School and Burnet Elementary School.
“The sale went amazing,” Honi Alexander, program director, said Monday. “Our best sellers were carrots and romaine lettuce.”
Over the next two weekends, students of other district schools will sell their veggies.
An April 16 sale will feature produce grown by students from Oppe Elementary School and Austin Middle School, and an April 23 sale will feature produce grown by students from Parker Elementary School and LA Morgan Elementary School.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market partners with the TOR Kids/Prep and Texas Ace after-school programs at Galveston Independent School District to operate the Young Gardeners Program.
School gardens can teach hands-on lessons in health, science, social studies and even humanities and the arts, according to the Associated Press.
There was national burst of interest in student gardens when the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to the AP.
The program started in 2017, just three years before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation.
Starting its first garden at Rosenberg School, the Young Gardeners Program was funded by a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for supplies, seeds and materials.
The program has since grown to all elementary schools and two middle schools, Alexander said.
“During the pandemic, we would pick vegetables from the gardens, package them and take them to the homes of our Young Gardeners Program students,” she said.
It was a way to give those students something to look forward to, while providing them and their families with fresh produce, Alexander said.
A day after the program’s first farmers market sale, students from Weis Middle School and Burnet Elementary School ran down to the plentiful garden from the backdoors of the middle school, following their daily routine of tending to their vegetable beds, picking snap peas and carrots to munch on and gathering lettuce to take home for salads.
“Watering the beds is my favorite part about coming out to the garden,” Luis Estrada, a fifth-grader at Weis Elementary School, said. “It’s something I look forward to every day at school.”
The gardens help ensure students have healthy food at home, Alexander said.
“All of the vegetables in this garden go straight to the homes of the kids involved in the Young Gardeners Program,” she said, mid-bite on a fresh piece of spinach.
Through the program, about one pound of vegetables is harvested a week for students to take home.
Selling produce harvested in the gardens by students of the program has been a goal ever since the very first garden at Rosenberg Elementary in 2017, Casey McAuliffe, executive director of the farmers market said.
“All along, we’ve dreamt of the day where our students can show off their incredibly hard work and beam with pride when everyone sees what they’re truly capable of,” she said. “It’s a full-circle moment where these young learners will showcase their knowledge, inspire others and meaningfully participate in their own local economy.”
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market operates every Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3304 Market St.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Young Gardeners Program and support their end-of-year parties, according to the program.
