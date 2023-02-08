GALVESTON
Visitors and islanders alike can do their part after Mardi Gras festivities to help local students and keep Galveston streets and waterways clean.
Yaga’s Entertainment, which stages the pre-Lenten festival, is set to distribute 3 million beads during the 112th Mardi Gras Galveston. Tossing and catching the beads is an essential part of the fun, but the strands often end up in city gutters and migrate into storm sewers and waterways, contributing to the scourge of plastic pollution.
But, with the help of the community, they don’t have to go to waste and can benefit a good cause, organizers of a student recycling program argue.
Attendees can help by placing beads in designated recycling bins as they exit the festival to prevent beads from accumulating on the streets and getting into the environment.
For the second year in a row, Ball High School students in Darren Muren’s life skills program, and Rob Lewis’ entrepreneurial program, will collect, sort, clean and repackage beads to sell in their online store.
“Students of all ability levels are able to participate and contribute,” Lewis said. “Students with special education cohorts take the lead in sanitization and sorting, and entrepreneurial students directing marketing and sales campaigns.”
In 2021, Yaga’s Entertainment owner and Mardi Gras Galveston organizer Mike Dean approached the Tors Store Project to create a bead-recycling and resale program for Mardi Gras, Lewis said. After being sanitized and sorted, beads are resold to the public, including krewes and individuals, for the festivities.
“We saw a unique opportunity to honor the tenets of our organization — inclusivity, authenticity and sustainability,” Lewis said. “We want to create pathways to employment for students of all ability levels, ensuring a community that fosters productive futures in every child. Our mantra is ‘Everybody is Essential’ and it remains the foundation of our efforts.”
Ball High School students collected almost 500,000 beads from last year’s Mardi Gras and hope to collect 1 million this year. Recycling cans, painted purple and gold by Galveston Independent School District art students, will be placed at event exits to collect beads. After re-selling recycled beads from last year in the Tor Store, Ball High School students were able to raise $12,000, Dean said.
“We have the goal of collecting 50 percent of beads that are distributed this year,” Dean said. “This is a great initiative because it gets trash off of the streets and out of the bay, while helping students.”
In addition to the bead initiative, Dean and Muren hope students who have graduated can be employed in the community center that houses the bead program, a café, merchandise and laundry facilities.
The proposed operation would provide community resources and entrepreneurial skills for the students and provide them with income, Dean said.
