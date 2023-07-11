The first-ever courts in the county specifically designed for pickleball opened last week as the sport continues explosive growth.
Five pickleball courts opened last week at World Gym, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Although pickleball is played around the county, it’s on converted tennis courts. World Gym, which has 5,000 members, is the first to build regulation courts specifically for the sport, said Jerome Karam, developer and owner of Mainland City Centre where World Gym operates.
“We had requests from members and guests to get a pickleball court here and we are very excited to make it happen,” Karam said. “It’s going really well and people are happy to have access to the first courts for the sport in the county.”
Pickleball might have been invented back in the 1960s, but the popularity of the game has exploded since 2019. The number of pickleball players grew 159 percent between 2019 and 2022 to more than 9 million, largely during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNN.
The rules of pickleball are much like those of tennis and played on similar courts. The sport differs in the use of ping pong-like paddles and wiffle balls, rather than tennis rackets and a tennis ball. The sport has grown so much in popularity it has its own governing body, USA Pickleball, and its own league, Major League Pickleball, with investors including Los Angles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The new courts will be used to host leagues and tournaments, Karam said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
