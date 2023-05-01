GALVESTON
Three women Monday filed a countersuit against the man who in March sued them in a Galveston court for their role in helping his former wife get access to an abortion drug.
Marcus Silva filed the initial lawsuit not because he was upset with his former wife, morally opposed to her action or out of some desire to protect life — but because he wanted to control a life, according to the countersuit.
“Silva was a serial emotional abuser,” according to the countersuit. “He had spent years verbally attacking (his wife), seeking to manipulate and control her. He frequently sought to invade (her) privacy, including searching (her) phone without her consent.”
PRESSING THE INITIAL SUIT
On March 9 in the 56th District Court, Silva, a Galveston County resident, filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million for the wrongful death of his unborn son. Because she’s considered a victim under the law, Silva’s former wife cannot be named as a defendant, but her three friends were named and accused of helping her obtain an abortion pill.
Now, the three women Silva sued, identified as Jackie Noyola, Amy Carpenter and Aracely Garcia, have filed a countersuit through their attorney, Houston-based lawyer Rusty Hardin.
Silva filed his lawsuit with his attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general who helped draft Texas’ abortion bans.
Silva’s lawsuit asserts that in July 2022, his then-wife learned she was pregnant and conspired with three friends, who are named as defendants in the lawsuit, to terminate the pregnancy.
An abortion pill was obtained through an organization called AidAccess, which ships them to all 50 states. Silva in the lawsuit asserts this violates a federal law banning the importation or transportation of obscene materials.
Silva’s lawsuit also asserts that, in a group text thread, Silva’s former wife and the defendants conspired to destroy evidence by instructing her to delete the thread to prevent her husband from finding out.
COUNTERING ‘CONTROLLING’ CLAIMS
Rather than talking with his wife about what he found or disposing of the pill, Silva took photos of the texts and surreptitiously put the pill back, according to the countersuit.
“He wasn’t interested in stopping her from terminating a possible pregnancy,” according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the women. “Instead, he wanted to obtain evidence he could use against her if she refused to stay under his control, which is precisely what he tried to do.
“Less than two weeks after (his wife) took the abortion medication, Silva confronted her about it. (She) texted Amy that he was threatening to have (her) thrown in jail if she did not give herself to him ‘mind, body and soul.’”
The women’s countersuit details numerous reasons why Silva’s lawsuit is meritless.
Silva is not entitled to recover in the capacity in which he sues because Silva is not a proper plaintiff in a wrongful death case; he lacks medical or other evidence that the mother of an individual was pregnant; and his claims are unconstitutional because the conduct in question was protected by Federal law, according to the countersuit.
ABORTION HISTORY
Roe v. Wade was the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave women the right to choose whether to have an abortion. It was overturned June 24, 2022, by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in a 6-3 vote by the court.
The Roe decision was preceded by Senate Bill 8 in the Texas Legislature, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, one of many “trigger laws” around the country that would go into effect if Roe were overturned. The law states once embryonic or fetal cardiac activity is detected, which happens about six weeks into pregnancy, abortion is illegal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.