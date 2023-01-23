Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the morning - storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 40 mph..
Bacliff Resident Chelsey Restaino and her dog, Loki, walk the perimeter of a section of woodland in Bacliff on Thursday. Restraino says that on numerous occasions she has found the carcasses of killed animals at the location.
A fallen "no trespassing" sign rests on the ground near a section of woodland in Bacliff on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bacliff resident Chelsey Restaino says she has repeatedly found the carcasses of numerous animals dumped on and around the site.
Bacliff Resident Chelsey Restaino, photographed with her dog, Loki, says she has repeatedly found the carcasses of numerous animals dumped on a section of woodland in Bacliff.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Bacliff Resident Chelsey Restaino and her dog, Loki, walk the perimeter of a section of woodland in Bacliff on Thursday. Restraino says that on numerous occasions she has found the carcasses of killed animals at the location.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Bacliff Resident Chelsey Restaino, photographed with her dog, Loki, says she has repeatedly found the carcasses of numerous animals dumped on a section of woodland in Bacliff.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Bacliff Resident Chelsey Restaino, says she has repeatedly found the carcasses of numerous animals dumped on a section of woodland in Bacliff.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A fallen "no trespassing" sign rests on the ground near a section of woodland in Bacliff on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bacliff resident Chelsey Restaino says she has repeatedly found the carcasses of numerous animals dumped on and around the site.
Chelsey Restaino had been living in Bacliff just a few months before she started to pick up on a disturbingly common thread on her walks around the neighborhood — mutilated animals that have been left to die on a street cornering a wooded area.
Restaino was walking on Galveston Street, a residential road with homes on one side and an overgrown wooded lot on the other, when she found a lacerated and dead cat in overgrown grass on the side of the lot, she said.
Little did she know at the time that the cat would be just one of four animals she would find mutilated and left to die on the corner of Galveston Street.
After the first cat, she found three puppies she suspects had been drowned and left in a bucket in the same grassy corner, she said.
By the time she found them, any attempts to revive them would have been too late, she said.
Restaino works in a pet crematorium and picks up the dead animals that she finds to dispose of them, she said.
The latest she found was a dead adult boxer dog in November.
“He was shot,” Restaino said. “It wasn’t hard to tell.”
Restaino fears someone could be harming animals and using the secluded area as a dumping ground, she said.
After reporting a number of mutilated animals to the sheriff’s office, Restaino was left with a feeling that she wasn’t doing enough to put an end to the problem.
“I have reported every time that I have found dead animals on that road, but I am still left wondering what else I can do about it,” she said.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says he hasn’t heard anything about the problem.
Dogs and cats aren’t the only animals she’s found, Restaino said.
“There is a lot of wildlife I have found mutilated and dead, too,” she said. “A couple of snakes and possums.”
Restaino, who said she’s determined to stop the dumping, ventured into the wooded lot recently to see what she could find.
“A couple knives, a cleaver, trash and the skeleton of what looked to be a cat,” she said.
Restaino said she is considering installing a trail camera in the area to catch anyone who might be dumping animals there.
Animal dumping is illegal in Texas.
Section 42.09 of the Texas penal code prohibits a person from intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cruelly treating an animal.
If prosecuted in a criminal case, a person might face penalties including fines, jail, community service and/or probation, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas. Those under the age of 18 also are required to undergo counseling if convicted of animal cruelty.
“I really would like to get the word out so whoever is responsible can be caught and charged,” Restaino said.
