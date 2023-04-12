GALVESTON
The pyramids at Moody Gardens are home to all manner of awe-inspiring attractions, and summertimes at the entertainment complex are filled with fascinating foreign college students who ease a seasonal workforce shortage in the island's tourism industry.
But with workforce housing nearly nowhere to be found on the island, the latter won’t be true this summer at 1 Hope Blvd., Jerri Hamachek, Moody Gardens marketing director, said.
It’s a problem many island businesses face as they look to fill seasonal positions in the coming weeks. The Park Board of Trustees, which manages island tourism, in early March learned Austin-based Alliance Abroad Group would be withdrawing its significant housing support that helped find dwelling accommodations for thousands of J-1 visa workers from all over the world.
The J-1 visa classification for exchange visitors is authorized for those who intend to participate in an approved program for the purpose of teaching, studying, observing, conducting research, consulting, demonstrating special skills, or receiving training, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“We did have trouble last year finding housing for our J-1 employees, and we had fewer of them come to us than in years past and before COVID,” Hamachek said. "We won’t be able to hire any this year because there’s nowhere to house them.”
Alliance Abroad has responded to the housing shortage by ironing out a deal with a few island companies who can provide their own housing on site, Adam Cooper, president of Alliance Abroad Group, said.
Moody Gardens wasn’t one of them.
“We agree that the housing situation is challenging for Galveston, as indeed it is for many tourist destinations nationwide,” Cooper said.
“The vast majority of host companies are now actively engaged with us in either sourcing housing on-site or working with third parties to secure housing within reach of their properties,” Cooper said. “For example, in the Galveston area, we are working with Landry’s and Island Famous on housing supply for the coming season.”
The significant shortage of short-term housing options is a particular issue for the thousands of international J-1 participants who flock to the United States each year, Cooper said.
“Without this annual influx of young people, many seasonal tourist destinations would struggle,” Cooper said.
THE PYRAMIDS’ SCHEME
To fill Moody Gardens’ summer-inspired need for hundreds of seasonal workers, officials have ramped up their local recruiting efforts, Hamachek said.
Taking into account Moody Gardens’ many attractions on the island, from the aquarium and animal exhibits in the pyramids, to the water park and beach offerings at Palm Beach, to the hotel and restaurant, employers need to hire about 300 seasonal workers each summer just to serve the ever-growing of tourists, Hamachek said.
Moody Gardens staff for years has had a presence at local job fairs and high school career days, but visits have increased since officials learned they couldn’t hire any J-1 workers, Hamachek said. Moody Gardens’ human resources department was at Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St., Wednesday afternoon to tell students about job opportunities it can offer in the hospitality industry.
Moody Gardens’ human resources department is more aggressively recruiting Galveston County residents to fill the surge in demand, sending representatives to county colleges and high schools, Hamachek said.
Although it’s still too early to know whether the lack of J-1 workers will hurt Moody Gardens’ efforts to fill summer positions for the busy summer season, a few locals recently have earned employment, Hamachek said.
She’s confident Moody Gardens will be able to attract enough employees to fill company's needs, she said.
“We have been in positions where we haven’t filled every vacancy, and the pandemic is a perfect example — there’s been times when staff just isn’t available,” Hamachek said.
In those times, Moody Gardens has to get creative with how it manages services, she said.
“We always look to make modifications and adjustments to provide a quality guest experience,” Hamachek said. “Sometimes we’ll work extra hours or alter schedules.”
Moody Gardens has started to fill important positions, like lifeguards for Palm Beach, and, overall, the company is headed in the right direction regarding the hiring demand, Hamachek said.
