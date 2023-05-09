GALVESTON

Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson will resign effective June 30 and the school board already has begun searching for an interim replacement, officials said Tuesday.

Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Best description I’ve seen so far on the events leading up to the resignation of the Galveston ISD superintendent:

“The school board met Monday to discuss Gibson’s employment after revelations he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, after misleading board members about the scope of his job search, after making an inflammatory statement during a groundbreaking ceremony and after he’d falsely denied he’d made the statement.”

There’s lots more criticism, complaints and reports of bad behavior over the last two years, but I realize that’s far more complicated to report and fact check. I’m happy to see this article that gives more details leading up to the special meeting that ultimately resulted in Gibson’s resignation than just the really bad comments at the groundbreaking.

I also sent a thank you to the trustees thanking them for their efforts to address the situation regarding Jerry Gibson.

I believe the almost six hours in executive session deserves attention and I for one am very glad the evening ended with a definitive conclusion.

I know they are not able to discuss specifics, but I think the public would like to know in general the thought process the board took in accepting his resignation and still giving him a payout and why that payout was necessary.

I believe many of the GISD staff and community are thrilled over Matthew Neighbor's new role as Acting CEO.

I hope this is only the beginning of many positive changes yet to come in the district. Onward!

