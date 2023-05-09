GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson will resign effective June 30 and the school board already has begun searching for an interim replacement, officials said Tuesday.
That search likely will take a few months, Tony Brown, president of the school board, said.
In the meantime, Gibson will take the title of retiring superintendent and be paid his salary, which is about $247,000 a year, through the end of June. He will depart the job with a $70,000 severance payment.
After a hours-long closed-door meeting that began Monday evening and ended just before midnight, the board also named Matthew Neighbors as acting CEO until an interim superintendent steps in.
Neighbors, the executive director of Secondary Education, will earn a stipend to perform superintendent duties as needed while continuing his current role, according to the district.
Neighbors had not been aware he would be taking on the role, Brown said.
“No one walked out of that meeting more surprised than him last night,” Brown said Tuesday.
The school board met Monday to discuss Gibson’s employment after revelations he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, after misleading board members about the scope of his job search, after making an inflammatory statement during a groundbreaking ceremony and after he’d falsely denied he’d made the statement.
Gibson wasn’t present at the meeting but was represented by an attorney.
Eight people, some supporting Gibson and some not, spoke Monday night before the board retired into executive session to negotiate his departure.
A rift opened between Brown and other school board members and Gibson over his application for a school district superintendent job in Florida.
Gibson withdrew his application for the Charlotte County School District in Florida, citing his love for Galveston students.
But a day later, Gibson participated in a virtual interview for a similar position in the Collier County Public Schools in Florida.
“He did not disclose to me he was going to participate in another interview with another school board virtually, and I am troubled by this,” Brown told The Daily News on April 19.
The spit widened between Gibson and some trustees after Gibson spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony for the $189 million Ball High School replacement campus.
“The ladies are the worker bees, they are going to get it done behind the scenes and keep pushing and take care of the details,” Gibson said during that speech April 26. “Isn’t that right, men? They do their best to make us look good even though we don’t give them much to work with.
“But we need a man to push this through.”
Many were offended by the remark, which they took to be sexist, and Brown felt compelled to apologize on the district’s behalf.
Gibson later disputed making the comment and asserted he’d said the opposite.
In an apology Monday, Gibson said he made matters worse by denying the remark.
“Honestly, in the glow of what was a very positive event — groundbreaking for the construction of a new high school — I could not believe I had said something that was offensive,” Gibson said in the statement to district employees.
“But I did.”
The school district will begin the major leadership change just weeks after launching projects funded by a $315 million bond proposition, the largest in its history.
“As far as going forward, we have the right people in place now,” Brown said.
(1) comment
Best description I’ve seen so far on the events leading up to the resignation of the Galveston ISD superintendent:
“The school board met Monday to discuss Gibson’s employment after revelations he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, after misleading board members about the scope of his job search, after making an inflammatory statement during a groundbreaking ceremony and after he’d falsely denied he’d made the statement.”
There’s lots more criticism, complaints and reports of bad behavior over the last two years, but I realize that’s far more complicated to report and fact check. I’m happy to see this article that gives more details leading up to the special meeting that ultimately resulted in Gibson’s resignation than just the really bad comments at the groundbreaking.
I also sent a thank you to the trustees thanking them for their efforts to address the situation regarding Jerry Gibson.
I believe the almost six hours in executive session deserves attention and I for one am very glad the evening ended with a definitive conclusion.
I know they are not able to discuss specifics, but I think the public would like to know in general the thought process the board took in accepting his resignation and still giving him a payout and why that payout was necessary.
I believe many of the GISD staff and community are thrilled over Matthew Neighbor's new role as Acting CEO.
I hope this is only the beginning of many positive changes yet to come in the district. Onward!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.