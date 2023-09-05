GALVESTON
Island officials argue it’s time to finalize restrictions on how many people can visit a short-term rental after a shooting at a large party on the West End left two dead and several wounded.
The incident also brings into focus a discussion on how to manage rental operators who fail to register and follow city regulations, officials and industry insiders said.
The house on Mendocino Drive in the Pointe San Luis subdivision was operated as a short-term rental but not registered and was using a registration number from a different property, said officials with Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees, which oversees the rental industry.
The Galveston Central Appraisal District lists the property as belonging to Extra Mile Properties LLC, which has a Montgomery County address.
The Daily News was unable to reach representatives of the company Tuesday.
The shooting heightened the urgency for discussion about more regulation of short-term rentals, Mayor Craig Brown said Tuesday.
“It’s even more vital to discuss these things,” Brown said. “It’s a concern to all of us, whenever you have something like this it affects the entire community.”
The city at a Sept. 14 meeting is set to discuss limiting the number of people who stay in short-term rentals by using sewer outflow to determine occupancy, Brown said.
Some in the rental industry argue the city needs to go after operators who aren’t abiding by the rules.
Failure to comply with the rental registration ordinance is a Class C misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of no more than $500 for each offense, according to the park board. Each day constitutes a separate offense.
“I feel strongly that the city needs to penalize these rentals that are not registered and illegally registered,” Claire Reiswerg, president of the Galveston Association of Vacation Rental Managers, said.
Reiswerg also is co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties, through which she manages more than 1,000 West End rental units.
“Holding the property owner accountable for following the rules and regulations is the first step toward responsible vacation management,” Reiswerg said.
Operators who violate the rules are working at an unfair advantage over the operators of about 4,400 short-term rentals who play by the book, Reiswerg said.
The association has strict rules about how many people can stay at a rental and a “no parties” rule, Reiswerg said.
The Mendocino Drive property no longer was listed on the rental website AirBnb as of Tuesday morning, Mackenzie Finklea, park board spokeswoman, said, citing rental software that went online in July and found hundreds of unregistered rentals.
“The park board plans to begin sending compliance letters to noncompliant properties this month,” Finklea said.
Island police about 1:20 a.m. Sunday responded to shots fired at a “large” house party on Mendocino Drive, according to the department.
Officers found two men, later identified as Jourdon Concepcion, 20, of Angleton, and Brian Darden, 21, of Lake Jackson, dead, police reported Monday afternoon.
Several others were wounded, but it still was unclear Tuesday how many, according to the department.
The investigation still was underway Tuesday afternoon and no suspects were in custody, Kurt Koopmann, police spokesman, said.
