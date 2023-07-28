A federal lawmaker with personal experience as a mail theft victim, Friday morning asked the U.S. Postal Service for information about such crime and the name of a Galveston postal worker sentenced earlier this year after a conviction for obstructing the passage of mail.
Weber also disclosed he had recently been the victim of mail theft and attempted check fraud.
A check he'd mailed to Galveston was stolen, altered through a process called washing that changed the payee and the amount to $14,000 and presented to a bank, said Laynee Buckles, communications director at Weber’s office.
The bank caught the forgery, however, and rejected the check, she said.
“I am very aware of the ongoing postal theft our community has fallen victim to,” Weber said. “I will continue to pressure the USPS to get the answers our community deserves. This is unacceptable."
The letter from Weber was addressed to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, Inspector General Tammy Hull and Texas 2 District Manager David Camp.
“While action has been taken to mitigate instances of mail theft, the crisis continues to interfere with the well-being of postal customers in Texas’ 14 Congressional District,” Weber wrote in the letter.
On Feb. 8, a postal vehicle was vandalized near the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue N in Galveston, Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, said in March.
The theft took place six days after Barksdale said there had been zero reports of mail theft in Galveston so far this year.
Torres reported that inspectors knew what was taken from the postal vehicle, but would not disclose how many items or what was taken from the vehicle.
On Jan. 25, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a former Galveston mail carrier assistant pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing the passage of mail and was sentenced to six months’ probation, according to the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
The former employee, who postal officials have declined to name, was accused of discarding deliverable mail, which special agents subsequently recovered, according to the postal service.
Weber stated in the letter he wanted postal officials to answer what was the quantity of mail stolen from the postal van and who was arrested for the theft of the check.
"The most important thing is for our community to regain trust in the United States Postal Service, which starts by providing transparency on who was arrested for stealing and washing checks and how much mail was stolen from a postal van in February,” Weber said.
