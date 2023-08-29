U.S. Rep. Randy Weber on Tuesday introduced a bill that would make abortions being performed offshore illegal, specifically targeting a company offering such services from Galveston.
Weber introduced the Ban Offshore Abortion Tourism, or BOAT Act, which would open offshore abortion providers to the possibility of fines and jail time, he said.
“Abortion boats should never float in federal waters,” Weber said in a statement. “These offshore ‘clinics’ exploit a legal loophole by performing abortions in maritime jurisdiction to evade state laws and endanger both women and the unborn.”
Weber called offshore abortions morally and ethically reprehensible.
“It’s our responsibility to stand against such practices and provide proper legal protection for both the vulnerable women and the unborn,” Weber said.
The company sprang from last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case, a move that cleared the way for states such as Texas to ban the procedure.
New York-based businessman Michael Kimbro, who owns the company, has said it was meant to help women who can’t access abortions legally in the state.
Kimbro couldn’t be reached for comment. It was unclear on Tuesday whether the company still was operating from Galveston.
Abort Offshore’s website has since been shut down.
In July 2022, the boats were operating about 40 minutes off the shore of Galveston, Weber said.
The boats were carrying women who have purchased the services of Abort Offshore, a company that provides women $1,500 abortions in federal waters, outside the jurisdiction of Gulf of Mexico state bans.
It is estimated that the for-profit company could perform 24 abortions a day, Weber said.
The June 2022 Supreme Court decision stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly half a century under the landmark 1973 case. The court’s ruling led to bans in about 17 states, including Texas.
