GALVESTON
Vessel renovations at the Galveston Naval Museum spurred a record-breaking number of spring breakers and history buffs to visit the pair of World War II relics displayed there over the past month.
The museum, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. on Pelican Island, features the submarine USS Cavalla and destroyer escort ship USS Stewart and saw a record 11,000 visitors in March, Aric Deuel, ship superintendent, said.
“It’s a three-pronged attack,” Deuel said of the museum’s rise in popularity.
“It’s restoration and maintenance, to make sure a good first impression was there; advertising to expand the knowledge outside of Galveston; and increasing staff to provide better information to our visitors. We’ve just been getting more and more traction.”
A significant number of visitors went to the museum during spring break 2022, Deuel said. The museum broke that record last month with a 7 percent increase in visitors. The numbers actually doubled to about 4,000 in January and 5,000 in February compared with last year, Deuel said.
“When you leave on the cruise ship, you see the museum,” Deuel said. “So, we get people from all over the country and all over the world, people from Germany and England — from all over.
“The big target audience is obviously the moms. When you go on family vacations, moms plan the trips. It’s funny when you see a family roll in, and the mom immediately goes to the window with her phone because she’s bought the tickets.”
The ships are a reminder of a time when almost the entire United States rallied behind the war effort through some means, Ron Whitener, a Navy retiree who trained on the Cavalla and vice president of the Cavalla Historical Foundation, said.
The Stewart is nearly 80 years old; it was commissioned in Houston on May 31, 1943. It could house about 209 sailors and conducted more than 30 missions in the Atlantic Ocean and saved more than 15 merchant ships.
Historians estimate the Stewart made about 13 trips back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean defending commercial ships from German submarines, or U-boats, Whitener, who’s also a museum docent, said. Each trip took about three weeks because of the winding path required to safely traverse the oceans during WWII.
The USS Cavalla was commissioned on Leap Day in 1944 and dubbed the “Lucky Lady,” because of that date, Whitener said.
It’s remembered for sinking a Japanese Navy carrier that took part in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Whitener said. Instructors such as Whitener from 1947 to 1969 used the submarine to teach recruits how to operate the vessel’s machinery.
“We’re here to preserve and remember,” Tammy Lobaugh, executive director of the museum, said.
“What draws each of us to this is to make sure we don’t forget the sacrifice and willingness to get it done — you feel that when you’re here,” she said.
(3) comments
Wish we had the Battleship Texas to add to that museum!
Does anyone on here know the status of where the Battleship Texas will be moved to permanently ?
March 1, 2023: The Battleship Texas Foundation has announced that the city of Baytown, Texas, and the city of Beaumont, Texas, are no longer under consideration for the permanent home of Battleship Texas. Meanwhile the selection process will continue to determine the best location for the Battleship. The final determination will occur in the coming months.
Bruce Bramlett
Executive Director/COO
Battleship Texas Foundation
