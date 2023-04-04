GALVESTON

Vessel renovations at the Galveston Naval Museum spurred a record-breaking number of spring breakers and history buffs to visit the pair of World War II relics displayed there over the past month.

C. Patterson

Wish we had the Battleship Texas to add to that museum!

Noel Spencer

Does anyone on here know the status of where the Battleship Texas will be moved to permanently ?

Carlos Ponce

March 1, 2023: The Battleship Texas Foundation has announced that the city of Baytown, Texas, and the city of Beaumont, Texas, are no longer under consideration for the permanent home of Battleship Texas. Meanwhile the selection process will continue to determine the best location for the Battleship. The final determination will occur in the coming months.

Bruce Bramlett

Executive Director/COO

Battleship Texas Foundation

