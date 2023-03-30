GALVESTON
Islanders have a fickle relationship with water — the scenery it supplies often inspires people to pack up and move their lives here, but it’s also the cause of cyclical agitation.
It's also a hot commodity thieves regularly target, officials say.
Residents regularly become irate with drainage rates; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning its most-expensive project to date for a $34 billion coastal defense system to ward off worrisome-to-fatal stormwaters; and, describing a phenomenon that’s "more common than most may know," Galveston officials say people are stealing water from each other and the city.
Workers have upgraded more than 3,640 water meters in Galveston homes, and work is on track to be completed by the end of the year, city officials said.
City officials paid for the work through a $16 million grant, which will fund upgrades for all residential and commercial meters in the city. The new installations will provide real-time reporting and notification of any leaks.
Contract workers with Utility Metering Solutions of Hammond, Louisiana, began work in September, working Monday through Friday to finish by December, Nick Sampey, field services manager, said.
AQUA ABSCONDERS
“There’s all different kinds of water thefts that occur,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“This happens more on the West End: There’s a new home under construction, and contractors don’t have a water tap sometimes,” Maxwell said. “So, they just hook up a hose to the house next door.”
Many of those victim houses aren't occupied full time, Maxwell said. The unsuspecting neighbors receive the bills for that illicit water usage, he said.
For the other two most-common types of water theft in Galveston, the cost burden is spread among each paying user, Maxwell said.
“Another form of water theft, and this happens more than you know and more than we probably know, is people will tamper with the meter,” he said. “And our new meters will catch this.”
This type of aqua absconder will bypass the meter, Maxwell said. Using everything from PVC pipes to hoses, thieves will hook their homes up to the city’s water without any way for the water department to track usage.
Because Galveston buys its water, someone still has to pay the bill, Maxwell said. And because Galveston’s water department is an enterprise, everyone with a water meter is like a shareholder in the system, Maxwell said.
It was unclear at press time how much money victims, including the city, have lost from water thefts throughout Galveston. The city doesn't have an estimate for water theft costs to customers, Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman, said.
The third form of water theft the city most often faces is when residents turn back on water the city has turned off for lack of payment.
“We go out and we lock the meter,” Maxwell said. “We shut it off; we put a lock on it. And a lot of times people will go in behind us to cut the lock and turn the meter on.”
The good news is, the automated meters send out a tamper alert, Maxwell said.
“So, if you went out and said, ‘Screw this,’ turn your meter off or bypass it, we immediately get an alert,” he said. “We’ve already had that occur on some of our new meters.”
“We have people who water their yards off of their neighbor’s house and they think, ‘Hey, they don’t know,’” Maxwell said.
A lot of times, the theft can be so minimal the victims don’t notice, Maxwell said. City staff members do, however, receive calls that residents' water bills have spiked by hundreds of dollars.
It’s hard to estimate how much water is being stolen in terms of dollars or cubic feet, Maxwell said. What is clear is the city typically recoups its costs to provide water to Galvestonians, he said.
Cases of theft from a neighbor are difficult to prove, he said. For that reason, it often goes unpunished, he said.
WADING THROUGH DATA
“As part of the metering system upgrade, we will provide you with access to a smartphone application and online portal where you can view your water usage data to make more informed decisions,” according to a city statement. “This new tool will also allow you to set up notification alerts for potential leaks or excess water usage to help avoid unexpected high bills.
“We are currently running testing on the app and will begin rolling out the application later this spring. Something that sets Galveston apart is that we are using the capabilities of the system to monitor water quality real-time, including disinfectant residual, the pH, the turbidity (clarity of water), temperature and pressure.”
Anyone with questions about the new meters or how this may affect their water bill should contact the billing department at 409-797-3550.
