Construction work continues Wednesday at new townhomes that are part of a massive development in the Water Street area of Dickinson. Development company REME William Cole has begun work on the 20-acre project, which will include single- and multi-family housing, retailers and dining options and an upscale hotel.
Dickinson Water Street Project
A painter works Wednesday inside of a townhome on Dickinson Bayou that is part of a massive development in the Water Street area of Dickinson.
The current iteration of the Water Street development.
The current color-coded iteration of the Water Street development.
The original iteration of the Water Street development.
The city’s long-planned Water Street development is underway with single-family homes under construction and aspirations for a rarity in the mid-county area — a resort-style destination with upscale shops and restaurants anchored by a boutique hotel.
Water Street, which has undergone proposed iterations ranging from $40 million to $120 million, is now estimated to cost about $70 million to $80 million, said Daniel Blanco, a principal of REME William Cole, a joint venture company developing the 20-acre project on the site of former Sussan Fine Furniture, 3820 Gulf Freeway S.
The project will feature eight single-family homes, office space, an event center, upscale restaurants, retail and a boutique hotel, Blanco said.
The homes will range from 2,500 to 3,500 square feet priced from $550,000 to $650,000, he said.
“The townhomes are designed in a beach-house style, with four currently being built and three more under contract,” Blanco said.
“We plan to break ground on the other four in the next few months. The total assessed value once built will be around $3.5 million to $4 million.”
Water Street will feature 30,000 square feet of office space, marketed perhaps to medical businesses, Blanco said.
An event space of 25,000 square feet also is planned for the development. The main attraction of the development will be the restaurants, retail and upscale hotel, which Blanco said are few and far between near Dickinson.
“We have a lot of retail leakage in Dickinson, which results in many residents going to League City or even Galveston for retail and dining,” Blanco said. “We hope that this development will not only bring in locals, but get commuters to stop and embrace Dickinson.”
Between 10 and 12 iterations of hotels have been proposed, Blanco said.
At one point, hotel giant Marriott proposed a 100-room property at Water Street, but developers are hoping to bring in a boutique hotel.
“Rather than a three-star, extended-stay hotel, we want something grander and unique and signature to Dickinson,” Blanco said.
“We have one chance to do this right, and we are working diligently with the Economic Development Corporation to do that.”
The project is inside one of two tax increment reinvestment zones Dickinson city council has created, officials said.
In such zones, developers advance money for public improvements such as roads. The base tax value in the zones is frozen and, as development brings more value to the zone, the new tax revenue pays back the developer for the improvements. The base value is taxed by the city and other entities.
One hurdle developers have had to overcome is the rising cost of materials and inflation increasing prices across the board, Blanco said.
“This project is really coming along, and you can see that through the evolution of this project,” Mayor Sean Skipworth said. “Citizens and myself are very excited to have this in the community. You have done good work.”
The developer expects to break ground in a year, with the completion in about 18 months thereafter, Blanco said.
