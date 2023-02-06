GALVESTON
Galveston investigators alleged a Jan. 22 SWAT raid that damaged a house and terrified its occupants was justified because the residence was being used to sell narcotics — in addition to harboring Cameron Vargas, a 17-year-old islander wrongly accused of murder.
“It is the belief of the affiant that the residence identified as 5322 Ave. O … is being used by Vargas, Cameron and possibly other unidentified persons to sell narcotics, as well as evade detection from law enforcement,” according to a search warrant obtained by The Daily News.
Michael Vargas, Cameron Vargas' father, on Saturday disputed that his son was involved in selling drugs and an attorney retained in the case noted that no one had been charged with a crime as a result of the search.
The raid, which did more than $5,000 damage to the house, drew criticism, including from The Daily News, because of the level of force used and because police had not informed the city's civilian leaders about it. That lack of communication resulted in Galveston's police chief being put on 10 days paid administrative leave.
Officers sought Vargas, a Ball High School sophomore, on a murder warrant stemming from the Jan. 21 killing of Malik Dunn, 25. Vargas had been at the Avenue O home of Erika Rios the day of the raid, but had left before officers executed the warrant. He surrendered to authorities Jan. 23 and charges were dropped Jan. 25 after new "information and evidence emerged," according to a Jan. 27 police statement.
THE WARRANT
The warrant empowered officers to scour 5322 Ave. O for any evidence related to murder or the manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, including “any possible narcotics, any possible narcotic paraphernalia, any cellular phones, any and all money, any audio/video surveillance equipment, any firearms (or) any items that by their mere possession constitute a criminal offense.”
Galveston officials still haven’t answered an information request regarding an itemized list of what officers confiscated from the home. The search warrant return and inventory document obtained by The Daily News from another source details drug paraphernalia and weapons taken from the home, however.
Police took:
• Sig Saur 1911 .22 caliber and one magazine.
• Taurus G2C 9mm and two magazines, reportedly stolen from Houston.
• Bag of 22-caliber ammunition.
• Marijuana pipe.
• Marijuana grinder.
• Marijuana rolling papers.
• Empty vape containers.
• 10 unfilled marijuana joints (It was unclear from the documents whether that referred to empty rolling papers.)
• Smoking trays.
• 1.6 grams of marijuana.
• 12 THC Vape Pens.
• 4 THC Vape Cartridges.
The list did not include any amount of money, cell phones or surveillance equipment taken from the house.
THE RESPONSE
"If there are any allegations, that's all they are, allegations," Mark Metzger, attorney for the Rios family whose home was raided, said about the house being used to sell drugs. “Who made those allegations is anyone’s guess. No charges have been filed at this time.”
Michael Vargas said his son was being wrongly accused again.
“First, he’s a killer, now the big-time vape dealer,” Michael Vargas said. “I really wish they would quit already. I think GPD has done enough to hurt us. They really need to find the people responsible for this murder, instead of f---ing with us.”
THE BEGINNING
Detectives began their investigation into Vargas on Jan. 21, when an officer tracked Vargas to his job at a local restaurant, the search warrant states. At some point, Vargas left the restaurant in a blue Honda Pilot with several other people, according to the warrant affidavit.
An officer stopped the vehicle and issued a warning for a malfunctioning headlight, while also confirming Vargas was in the car, and let the vehicle leave, according to the document.
After the traffic stop, officers observed the car go straight to the Avenue O address, where Vargas got out and and spoke to several people on location, police say. Police then spent “the next several hours” observing the house and noticed numerous parties come and go in short intervals, which officers said was indicative of narcotics trafficking, the search warrant states.
“Affiant also observed screenshots of the Instagram page 'Realtrebaby,' which was verified to be Vargas' Instagram page,” states the search warrant. “Affiant observed posts and video recordings of live stories throughout the time that Affiant conducted surveillance that showed Vargas in ‘selfie’ style videos.
"Affiant observed one of these pages to show a blank screen with the words ‘Tapp n all’ and a location of ‘Galveston.’ Affiant knows through his training and experience that many narcotics traffickers use social media to promote the sale of their narcotics. Affiant knows that the phrase tap in is typically used by traffickers to indicate for their customers to tap on the social media post and message the trafficker to arrange the purchase of narcotics.”
Detectives further observed multiple packages of THC vape cartridges on Vargas’ Instagram stories, before matching other photos to the Avenue O address, police say. Investigators say they saw Vargas smoking “marijuana cigarettes” and possessing at least three different handguns, alleging one of them might be the murder weapon used to kill Dunn.
Rios, who was dragged out of her home by SWAT personnel across broken glass alongside her children, hired attorneys Tony Buzbee and Metzger to represent her in the aftermath.
Buzbee and Metzger called for the city to apologize, pay for the damage and medical expenses, as well as provide an unspecified amount of compensation — or face litigation.
“Erika Rios and her children did not deserve this treatment,” Metzger said. “I think this could have been handled differently, and the facts show it could have been done differently. They could have taken him in at (the restaurant where he worked), or when they pulled him over — they could have taken him down then.”
The city has initiated a claim with its insurance carrier and the city's risk manager has contacted the attorneys representing the property owner to assist them in assessing their claim, Marissa Barnett, city public information officer, said.
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli still was on leave Monday, Barnett said, pending an internal investigation into a lack of communication with city officials after the raid. Balli began his leave of no more than 10 working days on Jan. 27.
Rios’ attorneys have yet to file a lawsuit against the city for the raid, but are still exploring that avenue as they await information from the city, Metzger said.
