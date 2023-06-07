GALVESTON
Just an hour after sunrise on a Wednesday morning, dozens of volunteers, researchers and divers congregated at Seawolf Park to collect fishing line, debris and trash that might cause of the entrapment and deaths of marine life.
SaltWater Soul, an apparel brand based in Galveston that has led a cleanup for eight years, partnered for the first time with the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the Galveston Police Department and other organizations to clean the area.
“Fishermen come during the weekends and some discard their trash, but some will also leave behind a lot like fishing line,” said Billy Ray Wagner, CEO and founder of SaltWater Soul.
The trash anglers leave behind usually ends up in the bay and subsequently washes up on the beach, Wagner said.
Wagner, a jovial man who moments before pretended to fence with a boy using a pair of trash grabbers as sabers, said cleaning up the area is crucial for marine life.
“Pelicans, seagulls, shorebirds, sea turtles, fish and dolphins are affected by the trash,” Wagner said. “The fish definitely digest some of these plastics; we’ve cleaned them and have found plastic inside of them before.”
Wagner, an avid fisherman, has been leading cleanup efforts for years after seeing trash around Galveston’s waters. Wagner eventually founded the SaltWater Soul Shore Patrol. SaltWater Soul also gives 10 percent of its sales to clean up Galveston’s coastal waterways.
“I said, ‘Somebody’s got to do something about this,’” Wagner said.
Although shores might look clean from above, there’s still trash to be found, said Wagner, who demonstrated that fact by lifting up one of the rocks stacked on the shore to find bundles of fishing line.
“You don’t even see it, it’s just buried in the rocks,” Wagner said, holding the bundles of fishing line in his right hand.
“This all looks good from a landscape perspective, but this right here is what truly does it,” Wagner said. “Look how much stuff I got out from just one rock.”
Not only does the fishing line pose a threat to marine life, animals also consume the microplastics that eventually break off, Wagner said.
Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that result from breaking down from larger pieces of plastics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Microplastics can come from a variety of sources, including larger plastic pieces that have broken apart, resin pellets used for plastic manufacturing, or in the form of microbeads, which are small, manufactured plastic beads used in health and beauty products, according to the administration.
The Seawolf Park cleanup attracted a wide range of volunteers, among them, one of the youngest, 11-year-old Jude Lynch, who was picking up trash along the water. This was Lynch’s first time to volunteer at the event.
“It’s hard to look for the trash, because it looks good from the top but once you lift the rock there’s a bunch of trash everywhere,” Lynch said. “I like doing this because it helps the environment, the animals and us.”
Seven members of the Galveston Police Department Marine Division suited up in scuba gear to collect the line that had been wrapped around pillars at the pier.
The dive team planned to cut fishing line with a knives members are equipped with and place the trash in a container, Lt. Sean Migues with the division said. The oxygen tanks the divers have can last for an hour.
Wakes caused by nearby boats made for rough conditions for divers. Getting caught in the monofilament lines were a concern of the divers, Migues said.
“We’re used to diving in very adverse conditions,” Migues said.
Divers went in the water one by one by the side of the pier. Under water, they communicated with police about how they were doing through a radio-type device.
Divers cut monofilament off the piers and collected other pieces of trash, which they placed in a container.
Fishing line and netting, which could be found almost everywhere on the island, have been one of the major causes of sea turtles and marine life injuries including deaths, said Theresa Morris, rehabilitation hospital manager for the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls for entangled sea turtles lately,” Morris said. “We actually had one of our green sea turtle patients be a repeat customer.”
The sea turtle had been stranded a few times and twice was entangled in a fishing line in Seawolf Park, she said.
“The first time we were able to successfully rehabilitate and release it,” Morris said. “But unfortunately, the second time we had found it, it was entangled in a fishing line and had drowned and was found deceased.”
After the turtle was found, the center partnered up with Wagner and his team to close off the pier to allow the divers to clean up the fishing line, she said.
“We get a lot of calls for sea turtle entanglements here and the Texas City Dike,” Morris said. “This one, however, was just causing us to get constant calls. Unfortunately most of the turtles we received calls for were already deceased.”
Hayden Taylor, visiting from Houston, was fishing at Seawolf Park during the cleanup, but didn’t mind the closure of the pier, he said.
Taylor, who was donning a red bandana-style neck gaiter over his mouth, wasn’t aware there would be a gathering of people cleaning up near his fishing spot on Wednesday morning. But he respected the effort to keep the park clean, he said.
“That’s one thing with me, I get rid of my trash,” Taylor said. “If I see any trash at all I’ll put it in the bin. Sometimes, the trash isn’t mine, but I’ll get out of my way to throw it in the bin. That’s what I do all the time. It’s a shame some don’t care.”
