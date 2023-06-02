Marcy Douglas helps her father, U.S. Army veteran Thedore Scurry, open a present as his great-granddaughter Kierra Freeman watches during his 103rd birthday celebration at The Shoal senior care center in Texas City on Friday, June 2, 2023.
U.S. Army World War II veteran Thedore Scurry laughs as, from left , his daughter Marcy Douglas, great-granddaughter Kierra Freeman, great- granddaughter Layla Roberts, 5, granddaughter Desirha Roberts, great- granddaughter Ava Roberts, 4, and great-grandson Brandon Roberts, 9, applaud during his 103rd birthday celebration at The Shoal senior care center in Texas City on Friday, June 2, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A photograph of U.S. Army World War II veteran Thedore Scurry from his time in the service is seen on his daughter's phone at The Shoal senior care center Friday, June 2, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
