GALVESTON

Island officials might end up in a lawsuit with a truck-selling company asserting the city's transit department was deceived into transferring almost $700,000 for two trucks to a Kentucky bank account with no links to the legitimate vendor.

cdupee
Colin DuPee

"The insurer's mistake". Uh dude, it was your email that was hacked. You're 1/2 at fault at best.

cdupee
Colin DuPee

"The city's mistake" even. Mistakes happen. :P

Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Sounds familiar. In 2018, Galveston County wired $525,000.00 to scammers.

https://www.galvnews.com/news/delay-tactics-forged-signatures-aided-county-scammers/article_4e9b7e13-5851-56d2-81cd-129b1f6b9fd3.html

Hopefully the City will recover the stolen funds and hold those responsible accountable.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Sounds like it's past time for city employees to refresh their Cyber Security training. Most corporations require this every year. I wonder if the city does? Or Kyrish? Or if the city requires this training for their suppliers?

Also, it would be suspiciously odd if Galveston was the only victim of this scam.

Jim Forsythe

Does Galveston have a double approval process for payments in place. Having two different employees (or one employee, one manager) check every bank transfer is a good way to reduce the possibility of fraud. The last step in payment, could be all payments have to go thru one city employee. Things need to change, because what they are doing is not working.

Being fooled one time should lead to a harden money payment program. The question now should be, how's Galveston going to prevent a third time. One way is below, unless Galveston has a program like this in place.

Is the city using something like, Trustpair, that's made for a city? It's a leading vendor fraud prevention platform for large companies? Fraud protection software like Trustpair helps you set up automatic security processes across your payment chain to really reduce (or even eradicate) the risk of fraud.

How common is this type of fraud?

Fifty-six percent of U.S. companies were targets of B2B payment fraud last year. (B2B payments are payments made by one business to another.) As adoption of ACH, instant payments and other critical digital payment methods accelerates, companies’ exposure to fraud events significantly increases alongside. The cost of these events can reach a staggering $20B annually”.

Robert Dagnon

And the beat goes on!! Waste, fraud, abuse & inefficiency - we have been pointing to it for 3 years now.

Where is the City Auditor in all this? It is pretty common to confirm payment instructions, especially when they are changed by something that is prone to hacking/spoofing like an email. Have we not learned from the occurrence at Galveston County & the occurrence in Dickinson on the paving/road repair contract? It just keeps getting better!! Why are we not looking at our systems with a critical eye? IS IT TIME FOR A CHANGE YET?

Charlene Adams

This is the second time that city officials have been defrauded in this manner. I think it’s past time to start looking into our city officials. This is highly suspicious!

Clint Stevens
Clinton Stevens

Has anyone investigated what ties Longhorn International may have to the Chinese?

