GALVESTON
County buildings left empty by the April eviction of a shelter that provided housing to homeless and migrants, could possibly be turned into a shelter for homeless veterans, officials said.
Galveston County Commissioner Joe Giusti has heard unofficial talks about nonprofits and other organizations possibly turning the buildings, 4428 Ave. N., into shelters for women or homeless veterans, he told The Daily News.
The Rev. Ray Pinard, who in June last year retired as executive director of Galveston Island Meals on Wheels and is the associate pastor and director of Hispanic ministries at Moody Methodist Church, raised the idea of using the county-owned buildings to shelter veterans, Giusti said.
Pinard could not be reached for comment.
The shelter possibly could offer treatment for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, Giusti said.
If the buildings were to become a shelter for homeless veterans, Giusti hopes it would be like Camp Hope in Houston, he said.
Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Road, is an intensive residential program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the PTSD Foundation of America.
The veterans could learn trades or learn how to apply the skills they’ve learned in society, Giusti said.
“That was one of the ideas,” Giusti said. “One of the other ideas is to sell the buildings. There’s a couple of ideas that have been brought up but it’s all just speculation for right now.”
No official discussions have taken place among Galveston County commissioners about exactly what the county plans to do with the building, Giusti said.
Giusti would like the buildings to be used for something that would benefit the community, he said.
“Even if someone were to buy it privately or a nonprofit were to buy it, I would love to see it be used for something that would benefit the community,” Giusti said.
The building still needs to be inspected before there are any official discussions about what the county will do with them, Commissioner Darrell Apffel said.
“We’re going to have to remediate the buildings,” Apffel said. “We’re going to have to hire a consultant to look into them. There’s a lot to be done.”
The buildings must be safe before anyone can move into them, Apffel said.
The buildings once used by nonprofit The Children’s Center, which in the spring was evicted when health officials found its family crisis shelter filthy, infested with vermin and contaminated with lead.
The Galveston County Health District in late March became concerned about the residential facility when the University of Texas Medical Branch reported a child living there had high blood lead levels, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, had said.
Lead levels in the soil around the Children’s Center facility was 1,400 times higher than the natural level, Keiser said.
The building is owned by Galveston County, which had leased it to the Children’s Center, a social services nonprofit, rent free for 30 years, Keiser said.
The health district conducted a follow-up inspection April 6 and ordered nine families totaling 21 people to vacate the buildings, Keiser said.
The buildings were constructed as a public health hospital owned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Spencer Lewis, director of communications at Galveston County, had said.
The Health Department gave Galveston County the property in 1981 with the stipulation it be used for transitional housing for the homeless for 30 years, Lewis said.
The Children’s Center, which dates back to 1878, provides a variety of services including housing for homeless people and migrants, previously claimed it was evicted because the county wanted to reclaim the property.
Representatives from The Children’s Center haven’t returned phone calls or emails over the past four months.
Giusti said county officials had never discussed evicting the nonprofit just to reclaim its buildings or to sell them.
“When Dr. Keiser said that he had been in crack houses that were cleaner, it pretty much summed up the problem,” Giusti said. “Granted it’s a lot of property to maintain, but they were getting lots of grants to maintain it, but they didn’t.”
