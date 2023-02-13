Pedro Mireles listens during a presentation at Moore Memorial Library in Texas City by members of the Community Overdose Response and Recovery Effort on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Mireles says he has known several people who have died from opioid overdoses.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Doses of Narcan rest on a table during a presentation at Moore Memorial Library in Texas City by members of the Community Overdose Response and Recovery Effort on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Holly Chapman, CEO ams co-founder of the Community Overdose Response and Recovery Effort speaks during a presentation at Moore Memorial Library in Texas City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
What has become a major push among local groups to get information and life-saving medication into the community to fight a crisis of fentanyl overdoses and poisoning continued Saturday with a presentation about recognizing the signs of overdose and using Narcan.
Taking Our Best Shot, a University of Texas Medical Branch student-led initiative held the first of several community health seminars at the Moore Memorial Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City on Feb. 11.
The Community Overdose Response and Recovery Effort hosted the event, which focused on opioid education and the administration of naloxone, a medication used to combat the effects of an opioid overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Naloxone is the life-saving medication sold under the brand name Narcan.
“We have given this presentation numerous times throughout the community and trained countless people to save lives,” Holly Chapman, Community Overdose Response and Recovery Effort CEO and co-founder, said. “Our efforts have led to saved lives, as some people we have trained have administered Narcan to people experiencing overdoses.”
During her presentation, Chapman provided students an opioid overdose action plan. The plan trained students to rouse a person using a sternal rub, call 911, administer naloxone, initiate rescue breathing and administer another dose of naloxone if needed until breathing is restored or EMS arrives.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid the CDC says is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, has been a hot topic since the Christmas Day deaths of Vadim Birca, 31, and Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, fewer than two miles apart and within an hour of each other.
Pedro Moreles knew Birca and Gudovski and has been personally affected by the opioid epidemic, he said.
“You get to know a lot of people in the service industry who party together," Morales said. "I have had at least five friends die of overdose since high school and I want to be prepared to save somebody if I can.
“I’d like to be able to distribute Narcan to the community.”
The presentation also attracted members of the community who were curious about the topic.
“I just saw a flyer about the class and wanted to know more,” Vanessa Kelley said. “This presentation was very informative and I feel ready to help somebody experiencing overdose and administer naloxone.”
Fentanyl has not just harmed adults in the community, but children and teens, as well.
“Our school nurse is not allowed to carry Narcan, but I can keep it on my person,” said Sarah Mauricio, a middle school teacher in Pasadena. “We had a student who used a vape, which we later found out was put in a bag with fentanyl. She overdosed, and her life was saved because of a police officer on campus.
“Students are pill-swapping and doing what they can to get an edge in school. They are buying what they think is Xanax or Adderall on social media and it turns out to contain fentanyl.”
The Community Overdose Response and Recovery Effort plans to rollout an app in the next few months which will alert people who have Narcan in the community of an overdose, while simultaneously contacting first responders. The organization’s website will also allow people to obtain Narcan. It can be found at www.corre-app.org.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
