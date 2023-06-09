Months before Texas lawmakers banned doctors from providing transgender care for children younger than age 18, the University of Texas Medical Branch had stopped providing the controversial treatment also known as gender-affirming care.
Hospitals in Texas no longer will provide some care to transgender patients younger than age 18 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill banning children from receiving transition-related procedures and medications.
Children already receiving treatments would have to be “weaned off” in a “medically appropriate” manner, the bill states. It also would ban transition-related surgeries, though those are rarely performed on children, health providers said.
The June 2 signing of Senate Bill 14 bans children younger than age 18 from receiving hormone therapies and puberty blockers, which will affect the lives of more than 29,000 youth in the state.
The University of Texas Medical Branch no longer provides transgender care to patients under the age of 18, officials said in a statement this week.
The medical branch declined to release how many people under the age of 18 were receiving transgender care, hormone treatment or how many people received or were scheduled to receive surgery focusing on transgender care.
The medical branch provided care to transgender youth following standards outlined by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health before February 2023, officials said.
Although the law was signed this month and becomes effective Sept. 1, the medical branch didn’t respond to questions about why it stopped giving transgender care to minors in February.
“Prior patients under UTMB’s care have been transferred to other providers,” officials said.
The medical branch declined to give information about where the patients were transferred.
Officials with Memorial Hermann Health System and Houston Methodist, both operating in Galveston County, did not respond to requests for comment after multiple attempts.
The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston was one of the first institutions to provide gender-affirming care in the state of Texas, said former medical branch obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Sarah Villarreal.
Villarreal had been with the medical branch until 2020, when she moved to Seattle after several concerns with Texas laws, she said. Villarreal was seeing transgender patients for gender confirmation care, which included hormone therapy and gender-confirmation surgery.
Gender-confirmation surgeries, also known as gender-affirmation surgeries, are procedures or series of procedures, that provides a patient the physical appearance and functional abilities of the gender they know themselves as, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Villarreal knew the change banning children from receiving transition-related care would come after former Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton wrote a legal opinion about transgender youth last year, she said.
In the opinion, Paxton argued sex change procedures and treatments can legally constitute child abuse.
Paxton’s opinion cited body modification surgeries that medical experts say are rarely, if ever, performed on children, according to The Texas Tribune. But he also said it would be child abuse to administer gender-affirming care that is widely accepted by leading health care groups, such as puberty blockers, which are reversible.
Under the gender-affirming model of care, experts say, more time is spent allowing kids to socially transition instead of focusing on medical treatment, according to the publication.
“It’s awful,” Villarreal said. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there because these opinion pieces come out when they’re speaking out about gender-affirming care.”
The benefits of gender-affirming care can be life-saving and decrease the rates of suicide, depression and homelessness within the transgender community, she said.
Patients and people who identify as transgender or on the gender spectrum that are able to access gender-affirming care have better outcomes in the long term, Villarreal said.
“These patients have been marginalized by health communities for decades,” she said. “This type of legislation is only adding barriers to these patients when they go see a doctor.”
One of the common misinterpretations of gender-affirming care surgery is that doctors are immediately providing their patient with treatment, Villarreal said.
One of the struggles of not having a program is the risk of a transgendered patient seeing a doctor that aligns themselves with the laws being enacted, she said.
“It’s also putting providers in an impossible position where you’re having to make the decision whether or not you’re going to do the right thing for your patient or go to jail or lose your license,” Villarreal said.
