The University of Texas System late last week disclosed a complaint by an anonymous student stating he felt uncomfortable after former University of Texas Medical Branch President Dr. Ben Raimer cut his hair, which the student described as “creepy” and “grooming behavior.”
Raimer in an interview Monday asserted he sometimes gave free haircuts to students but it was nothing more than a friendly gesture meant to help them save money. The complaint might have been filed by a student who lost a job at the medical branch and system officials had been unable to gather corroborating statements, Raimer asserted.
“It’s very unfortunate that whoever made the complaint painted such an abysmal picture with ulterior motives, because it’s not true,” Raimer said.
The complaint surfaced in response to a series of requests The Daily News filed for documents pertaining to the UT System’s Aug. 8 decision to place Raimer on administrative leave. Raimer resigned Aug. 22 amid what system officials said was an investigation.
The UT system continues to fight disclosure of most records sought in the requests.
The medical branch student, whose name is redacted in the complaint, detailed what he said were encounters with Raimer over two years.
The student asserted he went to Raimer’s house after multiple invitations to get a haircut and discuss business, according to the letter.
“He indicated numerous times that he would like this to occur at his home with a haircut, because this is customary for him,” the letter stated. “This did not interest me at all and I immediately felt the act/proposition itself was creepy.”
At Raimer’s residence, the student was taken into a small room for a haircut behind closed doors, the letter states.
“He commented repeatedly that I had very nice hair and that I appeared attractive,” the letter stated. “He placed his hands on my face to confirm ‘it was straight.’”
Raimer told the student he had a bright future ahead of him at the medical branch and was “like a son” to him, the letter stated. The letter also stated Raimer had students stay over in his home and went on trips to Austin with them.
“I was uncomfortable the entire night and felt it was very possible he might make a sexual advance if I offered any positive or neutral signal,” the letter stated.
Raimer routinely asked the student about more haircuts, the letter states.
“I recognized how uncomfortable the situation was making me and that his behavior was certainly inappropriate and was, beyond my reasonable doubts, grooming behavior,” the letter stated.
Grooming is a process by which people gradually draw others into a sexual relationship and maintain that relationship in secrecy.
Raimer, who said he had not seen the complaint letter, asserted he couldn’t recall giving a student a haircut behind closed doors or touching a student’s face and calling him attractive.
“Yes, students stopped by to talk about their career and life plans and stopped by to get a haircut occasionally,” Raimer said. “I thought nothing about that. It certainly wasn’t to solicit a relationship with those individuals.”
Raimer said he cuts hair as a hobby. He earned money cutting hair when he was in college and asserted cutting students’ hair was not inappropriate, but a gesture to help them, he said.
He did not recall offering a student a haircut or cutting hair in a small room behind closed doors and denied any students ever slept at in his home, Raimer said.
Raimer said he believes, based in what other students told him, that a student who lost a job filed the complaint.
Other students were asked to provide testimony to support the anonymous statement, but they didn’t, Raimer asserted.
The complaint might be one of the reasons he was asked to resign, Raimer said.
Raimer criticized the UT System’s investigation that led to his resignation.
“The chancellor and his team in Austin certainly need to get their act together regarding communications,” Raimer said. “The way they handled my dismissal wouldn’t pass the smell test in any business in America.”
Raimer said he was sorry the student took the haircut to be inappropriate and was made to feel uncomfortable, he said.
“If this student felt that any remarks I made or anything was suggestive that made them feel uncomfortable, all they should’ve done was tell me,” Raimer said. “The perception was clearly misunderstood.”
Raimer said he hopes the student goes on to be a successful doctor, he said.
The stress of the situation has pushed Raimer into depression, which caused him to lose 65 pounds and hours of sleep, he said.
“I don’t want to waste anymore time thinking about this,” Raimer said. “Every person is valuable but I already wasted too much time thinking about whoever decided to rain on my day.”
(3) comments
If you don't want to be considered a creep, stop inviting kids to come over to your home. If you feel an irresistible need to "talk business", do it in public. If you want to give haircuts or perform any other sort of grooming on students - don't. That's not your job.
Well this is a first…. I completely agree with Bailey!
“Raimer said he cuts hair as a hobby”; that’s cool but maybe not so smart in this situation - allegedly of course - just bad optics
