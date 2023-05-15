GALVESTON

The University of Texas System late last week disclosed a complaint by an anonymous student stating he felt uncomfortable after former University of Texas Medical Branch President Dr. Ben Raimer cut his hair, which the student described as “creepy” and “grooming behavior.”

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

If you don't want to be considered a creep, stop inviting kids to come over to your home. If you feel an irresistible need to "talk business", do it in public. If you want to give haircuts or perform any other sort of grooming on students - don't. That's not your job.

LEROY NASCHKE

Well this is a first…. I completely agree with Bailey!

ConcernedInDickinson
PS Robbins

“Raimer said he cuts hair as a hobby”; that’s cool but maybe not so smart in this situation - allegedly of course - just bad optics

