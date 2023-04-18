University of Texas System regents are set to begin interviewing candidates to replace former University of Texas Medical Branch President Ben Raimer, who in August last year was abruptly put on leave for reasons unspecified, stunning the island and leading to anger and speculation.
After a March 24 meeting, System Chancellor J.B. Milliken sent an email informing staff, students and faculty that an advisory committee chaired by Dr. John Zerwas, executive vice chancellor for health affairs, had recommended candidates to be interviewed and regents had unanimously accepted the recommendations.
“We are excited to move forward to the next phase with qualified candidates identified and prepared to interview for this critical position,” Milliken said in the email. “The regents will set a meeting to interview top candidates and likely select a sole finalist.”
Milliken didn’t say when that meeting would occur. After the regents select a finalist, state law requires a 21-day period before the medical branch president can officially be named, Milliken said.
The Daily News on Tuesday submitted a request under the Texas Open Records Act seeking the names and qualifications of all candidates regents will interview.
The UT System didn’t respond to the request by deadline. Texas law requires the UT System to disclose "finalists" for the position, but allows it to withhold the names until it has selected a sole finalist.
A popular and widely respected island resident and physician, Raimer was the subject of a whistleblower complaint and an investigation was underway when he resigned, UT System officials have said.
The exact nature of the complaint has not been revealed to the public and system officials have contested release of public records sought in effort to answer that question.
Raimer said he was fired as a result of a “witch hunt gone wrong” and that even he didn’t know the exact rationale.
System officials have disputed that, saying Raimer had been fully informed of the complaint against him and chose to resign rather than allow the investigation to move forward.
The system announced the national search for Raimer's replacement Sept. 30.
The presidential search advisory committee includes medical branch faculty and staff and community members John Kelso, president of both the Sealy & Smith Foundation and J.W. Kelso Co., and Ross Moody, chairman of National Western Life Group.
Raimer led the medical branch through the COVID pandemic, tricky vaccination requirements and a $133 million renovation of John Sealy Hospital.
He is only the fifth person to be a medical branch president since the position was created in 1967.
Raimer attended graduate school at the medical branch. In the 1970s, he opened a private pediatric practice in Galveston. His practice became affiliated with the medical branch in 1993.
The University of Texas Medical Branch, which began in 1891 as the nation's first public medical school and hospital under unified leadership, is today a major academic health sciences center featuring a health system with hospitals on four campuses and a network of clinics.
