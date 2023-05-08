Update: Galveston public school trustees about midnight Monday approved a severance agreement with Superintendent Jerry Gibson.
Under the agreement, Gibson will work through June 30 and receive $70,000 in severance pay to leave.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s school board spent more than four hours in closed session Monday night discussing the contract and employment of Superintendent Jerry Gibson.
By 10:15 p.m., the board still was in executive session.
The lengthy conversation came hours after Gibson had issued an apology to members of the school district and community for comments he made at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new $189 million Ball High School that many took to be demeaning to women.
“Honestly, in the glow of what was a very positive event — groundbreaking for the construction of a new high school — I could not believe I had said something that was offensive,” Gibson said in the statement to district employees. “But I did.”
Gibson didn’t attend the crowded school board meeting Monday. Instead, his attorney, Celena Vinson, sat in his chair while the trustees deliberated his fate.
That crowd had mostly drifted out by about two hours into the board’s marathon closed session.
The board heard eight public speakers Monday night, all of whom spoke about Gibson and the controversial ground-breaking ceremony comments he made.
“I had never met, let alone even known the name of GISD superintendent until Dr. Gibson was hired my senior year of high school,” Bailey Gonzales, senior at Ball High School, said. “You are never going to meet another person that cares that much about student communities.”
“I will admit that he said something stupid that offended and awed people,” she said. “The news took his words and made it to be believed that he was referencing all women in the community when in reality he was only speaking of the few people on that committee.”
The comment inspired an apology from school board President Tony Brown on April 26.
Other residents were disturbed by Gibson’s comments.
“Today Dr. Gibson sent out an apology,” Lee Glover, an islander and former educator, said Monday. “Isn’t that great timing?
Gibson made the comment during the groundbreaking ceremony when introducing Matt Hay, chairman of a political action committee set up to support the bond issue.
“The ladies are the worker bees, they are going to get it done behind the scenes and keep pushing and take care of the details,” Gibson said during that speech April 26. “Isn’t that right, men? They do their best to make us look good even though we don’t give them much to work with. But we need a man to push this through.”
Gibson had disputed making the comment and asserted he’d said the opposite. In his apology Monday, Gibson said he made matters worse by denying the remarks.
The Daily News posted the audio recording of Gibson’s speech May 2, which confirmed the comment.
The decision of the board is still undetermined, and a decision should be revealed by Tuesday morning.
(3) comments
Written by Lynne Springer
It is not unusual in education for teachers, afministrators, superintendents, etc. to apply for other positions while being employed. I have done the same. I have never had an employer tell me since you are looking it is time for you to leave. There are a a lot of reasons why people do this. Some do it to keep their interview skills up, others do it because they have been asked to apply but, they have been asked to apply but, they know that they have no intentions of leaving, while other do it to gain more knowledge of other programs that could be beneficial where they currently work.
What gets me about this circus is that Galveston’s Board has no idea what an idiom is. And that is too bad. I know Gibson will find a place where he will be able to lead without having to turn his head around wondering what was misunderstood by the board. If I were himI would have left, also. No one deserves that type of treatment.
Now the public knows more about the board. That information is useful. Now, since 1997 Galveston ISD has had how many superintendents? Would that be 6 or is it more? In 23 years I would think it would be more common to have less.
Oh well. I know Dr. Gibson will find a much better position where he can make positive contributions and the new district will thrive. As for Galveston consistency in leaders would be helpful. I suppose more changes are on the horizon. [beam][beam]
Comment deleted again.
Editor, you are too much! I guess I will need to take my comments to the school board itself as I don’t know why you keep censoring.
Written by Lynne Springer
Kill two birds with one stone. If this were mentioned in front of the school board they would be quick to apologize. In addition, they would be confiscating all the stones on the island to save the birds. It floors me that the board has taken the literal meaning of the idiom that Dr. Gibson used. I wonder if the district has ever cut corners, or had blessings in disguise ( I guess they would be frowning that religion was brought up!). Maybe they should not count their chickens before they hatch.
