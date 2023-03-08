TEXAS CITY
Mayor Dedrick Johnson Sr. has been named as one of five Public Officials of the Year by the University of Houston for his efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in Texas City, among other achievements.
The University of Houston’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Masters of Public Administration program will host its 12th annual public official of the year luncheon 11 a.m. Friday in its student center Houston room, 4455 University Drive in Houston.
Each year, a selection committee solicits nominations for deserving public officials from August to October and selects the most deserving, said Dr. James Thurmond, head of the selection committee and public administration program.
Several factors are considered for candidates, including one’s outstanding performance in a challenging work situation; a commitment to ethics and ethical decision making; placing welfare of citizenry above their personal, professional or political motives; demonstrating public service values; addressing problems beyond jurisdictional boundaries and maintaining harmonious and supportive relationships across those boundaries.
“Johnson was chosen due to his work to provide food and supplies to residents of Houma, Louisiana, following Hurricane Laura,” Thurmond said.
But Johnson also was chosen for allocating COVID emergency funds to those in need and has promoted diversity and inclusion in Texas City, Thurmond said.
“He has also sponsored safety and education of youth in the community, setting up an internship opportunity and demolishing unsafe structures to keep children safe.”
Being a University of Houston graduate isn’t required; Johnson is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in public relations.
“I am excited to be named as a recipient of the University of Houston’s Public Official of the Year Award,” Johnson said. “I was selected by officials in the UH Public Administration team who received nominations from all over the Greater Houston/Galveston Area.
“I’m grateful that organizations like theirs take the time to recognize individuals who have committed their time and talents to public service.”
Other award recipients are: Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess; former Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd; Fort Bend County Clerk Laura Richard; and Stafford Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic, who is receiving the Pioneer Public Service Award.
After a networking mixer and lunch, each recipient is given five minutes to speak, Johnson said.
“This may be an individual award, but it’s definitely one that I will share with my staff,” Johnson said. “I am bringing a dozen staff members to the event with me to receive the award because it is our collective work for the citizens of Texas City that has allowed others to deem it worthy of recognition.
“I am extremely fortunate to work with such a competent and caring group of professionals,” Johnson said. “To the city of Texas City, it’s a testament to the hard work we do on a daily basis, as well as motivation to continue forging ahead for the greater good of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.