CBS News’ "48 Hours" is revisiting two of Galveston County's most infamous murders for a 35th-anniversary show set to air Saturday.
"48 Hours Investigates: The Daughters Who Disappeared" examines the murders of Laura Kate Smither, 12, of Friensdwood; Jessica Lee Cain, 17, of Tiki Island; Kelli Ann Cox, 20, of Denton; and Tiffany Johnson, 19, of Oklahoma, all linked to serial killer William Lewis Reece, 63.
Smither disappeared April 3, 1997 during a morning jog in Friendswood, which was counted among the safest communities in the country.
About 17 days later, two people found Smither’s body at a detention pond near Pasadena.
About four months later, it happened again.
One night in mid-August, Jessica Cain, 17, left work headed to her home on Tiki Island. She never arrived. Her father went looking for her. He found her car abandoned on the shoulder of Interstate 45, not far from where she would have exited to get home.
Jessica Cain remained missing for almost 20 years.
“Friendswood is truly a close-knit community where neighbors rally around each other,” Friendswood Police Department public information officer Taylor McCombs said.
“Laura’s disappearance and murder left a mark on the community. It affected us all and we consider her ‘Friendswood’s Child’ and even have a tree dedicated to her in Stevenson Park.”
Laura’s mother Gay Smither never stopped looking for the man who killed her daughter.
“We have been a part of the 25-year journey with the family,” said Deputy Chief Josh Rogers of the Friendswood Police Department, who appears in the program. “Their little girl has become part of our lives. We will never forget a little girl that most of us had never met. That is a strong and everlasting bond.”
In 2016, Reece was indicted for Smither’s, Cox's and Cain's murders.
Reece had been linked to Johnson’s murder through DNA in 2015. All four girls were killed in 1997. In 2016, in what prosecution believed to be an attempt to avoid extradition to Oklahoma, Reece led authorities to Cox’s remain in Rosharon and Cain’s in a field in south Houston.
On June 29, 2022, Reece pleaded guilty and received two life sentences for the murders of Smither and Cain, before receiving an additional life sentence the same day in Brazoria County for the murder of Cox. He also was sentenced to death for Johnson’s murder in 2021. He is awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.
“Everything you feel is for the family of the victims,” Rogers said. “You can’t bring their child back but maybe you have answered some of the questions they thought would never be answered.
“We never try and speak for how victims of such a horrific crime will react. We are all different and we all would react differently. The families are amazing human beings and despite justice being delayed over two decades they have been an inspiration to us.”
Reece’s killing spree came to an end in 1998, when he was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison for the kidnapping of Sandra Sapaugh, then 19, of Webster. Sapaugh escaped Reece and identified him to police.
“Maybe this show will bring some hope to the many victims who are denied justice for their loved ones,” Rogers said. “I hope it shows them there are people who will still continue to work to seek answers for them.”
The 48 Hours special will premiere 9 p.m. Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The program premiered 35 years ago.
