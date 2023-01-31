GALVESTON
It was 9:10 a.m. and four monotonous tones echo through the halls of Ball High School. Students headed to class; some in a rush, some not so much.
A select few of them were headed to the Tor Store, where two educators have been tasked to help students of all abilities develop entrepreneurial skills.
In the store, 17 of 43 students in the program gathered around a table while teachers Rob Lewis and Darren Muren gave instructions about what needed to be accomplished that day. The tasks ranged from printing T-shirts and banners to selling coffee and snacks.
Lewis and Muren founded the Tor Store, which is a special education and entrepreneurship initiative, in 2017 to teach students of all abilities entrepreneurial skills that they can use after graduation. Students run the store and fabricate merchandise and apparel such as hoodies, shirts, coffee cups and beanies, and sell coffee and snacks.
“We started the Tor Store in 2017 and we grew from there,” Muren, who also is a special education and vocational instructional teacher, said. “We started at one period a day working out of a small section of a room and we’ve expanded.”
One of the most monumental changes for the store was receiving a $300,000 grant from the Moody Foundation, which expanded the program, Muren said.
“The program started organically,” Lewis, a business teacher, said. “Both of us are non-traditional educators. We believe in building out skill sets that will have our children maximize their potential going forward. Nobody’s doing this.”
Many districts have school stores to promote school pride, but there are no programs in which students work together as a team running a school store, Lewis said.
“I have such an incredible belief in our kids,” Lewis said. “All of us want a bright and sustainable future for our students. This provides a platform for our students and learners to develop skills that are not only professional based, but also that are socially and emotionally powerful such as empathy, compassion and a sense of community.”
The store is to help students to reach their full potential, Muren said. One of the best ways to teach them that is to have the students be heavily involved in the store.
Gavin Trippon, a senior at Ball High School, works the printers that apply logos on banners, cups and other items.
He loves his work, he said.
“I’m basically the man at the printers. I know how to work them all.”
Trippon wants to go to college after graduating and believes the Tor Store has taught him many skills that will benefit his life after graduating, he said.
The store teaches students how to work as a team and work with those with disabilities in a proficient and professional manner, he said.
Senior Jayden Miller, who plans to be a counselor one day, has been with the program for a year.
“There’s nothing to dislike about working here,” Miller said. “What you learn here you can take it anywhere. That fact that you can actually learn a life skill and put it into the real world is what I like the most.”
Floyd Toran, an 11th-grader who works the register, said he’s excited to graduate and land a job allowing him to use the skills he learned from Tor Store.
“This is something that can help me,” Toran said. “This opportunity has been great.”
Ryan Lively, a senior who has been in the program since his freshman year, also believes the store has taught him skills he eventually will use in his life after graduation.
“What I like most about the store is that I get to stock things. I get to work at the cash register and I’ve been able to learn many life skills.”
Students learn to value one another by working together, Lewis said.
“What I think is most profound is these students have bought into this sense of family,” Lewis said. “We emphasize that everybody is essential. That is our mantra. Not only as a school, not only as partners, but as community members.”
Lewis and Muren hope the program’s next steps will be to become self-sustaining, and maybe grow into another facility that will have a retail shop, a café and bakery and a wash-and-fold operation for students to work at.
The program also will host the Everybody’s Essential 5k Fun Run Fest that will include family friendly events such as live music, food vendors, yard games and a cornhole tournament, Muren said.
“We’re going to be hosting the event on March 4, at Menard Park,” Muren said. “We’re trying to bring awareness to the community to let them know that these students they might not think have the abilities to be successful, have the ability to be successful. There’s always a way to bring success in these kids’ lives.”
The teachers are working to secure $500,000 in additional grant funding this year so the program can serve a larger student population, Lewis said. They are looking for a permanent endowment fund from the Moody Education Foundation and the Mary Moody Northen Endowment, along with a myriad of other partners, Lewis said.
“The biggest thing is time,” Lewis said. “We’re just playing so many roles, trying to build a business, trying to create pathways, trying to teach. It can get complicated, but that’s the beauty of it. There is something that we know in this that feels innately right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.