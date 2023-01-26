Two cats rescued from Texas City condo after dryer catches fire By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Jan 26, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYTwo cats were rescued after a clothes dryer caught fire Thursday afternoon in Texas City.The Texas City Fire Department arrived about 3 p.m. at the Gatsby Condominiums in the 7600 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.A dryer was determined to be the cause of the fire, which was put out about 3:30 p.m., Capt. Jason Grim of the Texas City Police Department said.Two black cats were rescued from the condo, which sustained only soot marks on the walls and water damage, Grim said. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDollar General debuts grocery concept in La Marque; Cadillac Bar rumors rev in Galveston$8.3 million Galveston beach project aims to be completed by FebruaryPolice disclosing few details of Galveston shooting deathGalveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenienceMan killed near Galveston's Boddeker Road stabbed while fishing, police sayTwo infamous Galveston County murders highlighted in '48 Hours' specialTwo sought in killing on Galveston's far East EndTexas City man charged in sex offender beating death back in jailFast-moving storm knocks out power for thousandsMissing Texas City man found dead in canal, police say CollectionsCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestChecks in the MailCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics program CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
