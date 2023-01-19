Lt. Hal Barrow, commander of the Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force, holds a stolen catalytic converter at the task force headquarters in Dickinson on Thursday. The converter and others like it were used as evidence in a now-closed case.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Stolen catalytic converters used as evidence rest on the pavement at the Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force in Dickinson on Thursday.
Two bills in the Texas Legislature, one motivated in part by the shooting death of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, are meant to make it easier to prosecute catalytic converter theft and to stiffen penalties for such crimes.
State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican, last week filed Senate Bill 465 to combat catalytic converter theft and organized crime and assist prosecutors in holding criminals accountable, according to his office.
The new bill makes possession of a catalytic converter that has been removed from a vehicle a crime, except for people such as salvage yard workers who have legitimate reason to have one.
“This bill was filed because prosecutors were having a difficult time prosecuting thieves who had stolen converters because there was no way to trace them or verify where they came from,” Michael Geary, communications director for Paul Bettencourt’s office, said. “I believe the bill will be important in curtailing this crime.”
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, who represents Galveston County, last week filed Senate Bill 432, which would make illegal possession of a catalytic converter a felony, according to his office.
Both bills were inspired in part by the death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez.
Almendarez was returning to his truck from the grocery store in March when he interrupted three men stealing a catalytic converter from his truck in the parking lot. Almendarez was off duty and managed to scare the three men away, but as they drove away, they opened fire, killing him. The men are charged with capital murder, but one was a teen at the time and will avoid the death penalty, according to ABC 13 Houston.
“The shooting of the Harris County deputy definitely led laws to change,” Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “It is so easy for criminals to do this crime and anything that will make it easier to track these parts will be a big help.”
Catalytic converters are used to filter out harmful byproducts in the exhaust gas and burns them, according to AAA Texas. The theft of catalytic converters has increased by 5,300 percent since 2019, according to AAA Texas. Catalytic converters contain valuable metals, including rhodium, palladium and platinum. Rhodium alone is worth $20,000 an ounce. Thieves typically will get between $300 to $1,500 per converter, according to AAA Texas.
House Bill 4110, which went into effect Sept. 2021, worked to address the issue of not being able to trace the origin of catalytic converters. The law required anybody attempting to sell a catalytic converter to provide the year, make, model and vehicle identification number from which it was removed and a copy of the ownership title. The law also requires scrap buyers to record their purchases and obtain and keep a thumbprint of sellers on file.
“There were successful parts of this bill, but other elements that fell short,” said Agent Daniel O’Connor, an officer with the La Marque Police Department and a member of the Galveston County Auto-Crimes Task Force. “Criminals can still find a place to sell catalytic converters they obtained illegally.
“I do think the new law is a good idea because law-abiding citizens would not be driving around with a freshly cut converter in their car.”
The La Marque Police Department is working to make criminals’ jobs even more difficult by painting catalytic converters and etching the vehicle identification number into it, La Marque Police Chief Randall Aragon said. The initiative, which the department hopes to kick off in March, is expected to be held every six months. The department also is working to get the auto-crimes task force and other local departments involved.
“Having a paint to distinguish the converter that can’t be removed and a number we could search up would be a great way to ensure that these parts are returned to their owners and criminals are held accountable,” O’Connor said. “We are seeing these crimes drop and the prices of the metals are decreasing too, which may make this crime less desirable.”
