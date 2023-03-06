GALVESTON
Officials still were searching Monday for 13-year-old Houston twins who went missing Sunday while in the water near 25th Street, but were assuming the boys had drowned, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 9:26 pm
“Today, we are doing shoreline searches,” Davis said Monday. “We’re dropping a Jet Ski in the water to check near all the rocks and the jetties. We have a little bit of a current, so we’re concentrating on the west. We’re going to search all day.”
Relatives called 911 at 5:30 p.m. Sunday after searching for the missing pair for about an hour, Davis said.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol responded, along with police, fire, EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard, to search the area Sunday night.
“The longer that it is from the incident, the more likely that there has been a drowning fatality,” Davis said. “We are continuing the shoreline search and currently have a Jet Ski in the water for water search. U.S. Coast Guard is sending a helicopter down at this time. Police are helping with the shoreline search and survivor support network with family.”
The Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network was providing emotional support and resources to the family, Davis said.
Swimmers should stay away from piers or jetties, swim within their limits and near a lifeguard when possible, Davis said. Non-swimmers and children should always wear life jackets when in or around the water, he said.
“The big one is you want to swim near a lifeguard,” he said.
Beach Patrol is running mobile patrol vehicles and providing 24/7 on-call service, and stationed lifeguards will start working the beach Saturday.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
(1) comment
Condolences for the family. Tragic loss….
