A cold-stunned turtle that washed ashore in Wales after a transatlantic trip is on its way to Texas in what might be a homecoming, and ultimately to Galveston for a return to the sea.
A Welsh dog-walker found Tally, a juvenile Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle, near death in Northern Wales in November 2021, U.S. wildlife officials said.
Tally received almost two years of rehabilitation at the Anglesey Sea Zoo in Wales.
She has been declared healthy and will arrive today at the Houston Zoo, where veterinarians will assess whether she’s ready to return to the wild.
“Tally was presumed dead by the local British Divers’ Marine Life Rescue,” said Aubry Buzek, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The responding biologists from the Anglesey Sea Zoo soon realized Tally was still alive and provided months of intensive care until the turtle was healthy again.
“Though primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico and coastal waters of eastern North America, juvenile Kemp’s Ridleys sometimes get swept up in the powerful Gulf Stream and are carried all the way across the Atlantic.”
Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles lay eggs in only two locations, on the Padre Island National Seashore, and just south of the border in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on the Gulf of Mexico.
There’s no way to determine where exactly Tally originated, Buzek said. The turtles lay their eggs in the sand from April through mid-July. Tally was not tracked when she made her way to the sea.
Tally’s return to Texas has posed a logistical challenge to local officials and those in Wales alike, because of regulations around the transport of an endangered species between continents, according to the wildlife service.
The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora regulates the transport of listed species to ensure that international trade in animals and plants does not threaten their survival in the wild.
Before transport was approved, an import permit was needed to clear the Service’s Office of Law Enforcement wildlife inspectors upon arrival in the United States.
The next step for the team was to figure out how to transport Tally back to her home continent. To help with the logistics of the flight, the team reached out to Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit that assists in transport of sea turtles, according to the wildlife service. The logistical hurdles were also aided by the Royal Air Force in the U.K.
Tally was expected to be released in the Gulf of Mexico at 2 p.m. Tuesday from Stewart Beach in Galveston.
Researchers from Texas A&M University-Galveston’s Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research will attach a tracking device to monitor its movements after release.
If a sea turtle is found on a beach or shoreline, the public should call 1-866-TURTLE-5.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
