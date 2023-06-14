The Turtle Island Restoration Network is inviting the public to join about 180 already-registered beachcombers on Friday at the entity’s first World Sea Turtle Day beach cleanup.
To beat the island heat, attendees should arrive at Menard Park, 2222 28th Street, as early as possible, with the event starting at 8:30 a.m., Joanie Steinhaus, Gulf program director at the network, said. Those interested don’t have to register to participate, but registering would help the network to evenly spread volunteers across 18 sites spanning from the East End to the west.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and buckets to pick up trash. Organizers will weigh the trash at the end of the event to measure how much refuse volunteers collected. Volunteers should avoid single-use plastic/latex gloves and single-use plastic trash bags to avoid adding additional plastics to the landfill, Steinhaus said.
Event plans include booths from the restoration network sharing information about sea turtles, Sunset Refillery displaying plastic-free alternatives attendees can adapt in their daily lives and Jaguar Land Rover of Clear Lake providing drinks, snacks and a “big surprise,” Steinhaus said.
“There are seven species of sea turtles in the world, and we have five of the seven here in the Gulf,” Steinhuas said. “It's important for people to realize that even though we don’t see sea turtles all the time, they are out there.”
For the second year in the row following a decade-long wait, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle laid eggs at Galveston Island State Park, 14901 FM 3005. And even though sea turtle sightings on Galveston Island are rare, trash left on the beach is often washed out into the sea.
“We hope you come out and join us as we continue to protect and celebrate these endangered species,” Steinhaus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.